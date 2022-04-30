Farrah Abraham hikes up bathrobe showing bare backside

Farrah Abraham poses smiling. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Acepixs

Farrah Abraham has been lifting up her fluffy bathrobe to show how she keeps her rear in shape, even saying: “Moms, check it out!”

The former Teen Mom OG star, known for her love of cosmetic enhancements, spent some time at a Los Angeles clinic over the weekend, and the focus was definitely on toning up her backside.

Farrah Abraham reveals plenty at L.A. clinic

Posting to her Instagram Stories, the ex-MTV face was seen with L.A. plastic surgeon Dr. Babak Moein with a bit of a filler situation going on. The Nebraska native, seen in a bathrobe completely lifted up to show her bare backside, joked around as she enjoyed the non-invasive procedure, with Dr. Moein saying: “That’s where it is! Fill!” as he pointed to Farrah’s behind.

The video showed the twosome indoors, also with a nurse present.

Farrah, who has admitted to cosmetic breast surgery amid a slew of other enhancements, has also been focusing on her mental health – although clearly, she hasn’t abandoned paying attention to her looks.

In March, the star announced that she was headed to a trauma treatment center for 28 days.

Farrah Abraham in a bathrobe at a clinic. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Farrah Abraham headed to trauma rehab facility

Posting to Instagram on March 1, the mom of one told her followers: “There is really no easy way of saying this, I am taking a moment before I am headed to treatment for trauma. A trauma treatment center for 28 days and with me being off social and away, I just wanted to say so no one else could make up anything, I just wanted to share and be open since that’s what I hear so many say that no one really shares their care or mental health.”

The controversial star continued: “I would say our healing is a true way of showing our wealth and success. So, I am taking time for my healing, I have ignored people for 11 months after having a sexual assault and having my whole body break down, my whole brain break down, and think others who go through a lot of trauma whether that’s physical attacks like I’ve gone through this year.”

Farrah shot to fame on MTV’s 16 & Pregnant back in 2008, then becoming a core member of Teen Mom OG before being fired from the show. She remains active on Instagram, often appearing with her daughter Sophia Abraham.