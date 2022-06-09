Farrah Abraham gets in touch with her cowgirl side in skimpy denim bikini and boots

Farrah got in touch with her country girl side in a denim bikini, fringed denim jacket, and cowgirl boots. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Raoul Gatchalian/StarMaxWorldwide

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham showed off her country girl side and plenty of skin in L.A. while donning her best cowgirl ensemble.

The 31-year-old former reality TV star put her assets on display while in the City of Angels, showing off her love of western attire.

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham in skimpy denim bikini, cowgirl boots

Farrah was captured walking poolside in a unique, carefully positioned denim two-piece with a matching denim jacket and black cowgirl boots.

Farrah’s skimpy bikini left little to the imagination, with two pockets from a pair of jeans used as the material for her bikini top, which was held together by a thin, white piece of string, narrowly avoiding a wardrobe malfunction. Farrah opted for a short-sleeved, cropped denim jacket with bedazzled fringe to add some coverage and flair to her look.

The bottoms to Farrah’s bikini were made from a pair of denim suspenders; their clips were used to secure her bottoms by attaching to strategically-placed buttons at her waistline. She wore a pair of black cowgirl boots to tie together the completed look and wore her hair down with a simple pair of sunglasses as her only accessory, aside from her cell phone and a bubble-gum pink manicure.

Farrah has been busy in recent months

Farrah’s cowgirl boots were covered with mud, likely from her photoshoot in Hawaii in front of a waterfall earlier this month. Farrah was in The Aloha State to celebrate her 31st birthday, alongside her 13-year-old daughter Sophia.

Her Hawaiian birthday getaway came on the heels of a trip to London, where Farrah underwent a “booty correction” and a nose job as an early birthday gift to herself. Since her short-lived appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion, Farrah has stayed in the public eye, making headlines for her antics and her myriad of bikini shots.

Farrah checked herself into a trauma treatment center earlier this year. Upon completing her treatment, she announced she was trying her hand as a stand-up comedienne.

Since ending her time on the Teen Mom franchise, Farrah has found other ways to stay in the spotlight and doesn’t seem to mind the attention she’s garnering.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.