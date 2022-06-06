Farrah Abraham frolics on the beach in barely-there, sea shell bikini

Farrah frolicked on the beaches of Hawaii in a skimpy bikini for her birthday getaway. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/CarrieNelson

Farrah Abraham of Teen Mom fame bared it all in another skimpy bikini, narrowly avoiding another nip slip in a seashell-adorned bikini.

The 31-year-old mom to Sophia has been making her rounds, frolicking on the beaches of Hawaii in skimpy bikinis, as she kicked off an extended birthday celebration.

Farrah has been traveling quite a bit lately to make all of her birthday wishes come true. After flying across the pond to London to get a “booty correction” and a nose job as an early birthday gift to herself, she and Sophia set their sights on Hawaii.

Staying at the pink-themed Royal Hawaiian Resort in Honolulu on the island of Oahu, Farrah has been caught by the paparazzi on several occasions as she left little to the imagination with her swimwear choices.

Farrah Abraham flaunts body in barely-there seashell bikini

Farrah’s latest bikini snaps come from her extended stay in Hawaii for her birthday extravaganza, as she jaunted along The Aloha State’s shoreline.

Farrah continued to frolic on the shores of Hawaii in another skimpy bikini. Pic credit: Lesley Garcia/Backgrid

Farrah was only inches away from a wardrobe malfunction in her skimpy bikini that covered her nipples only with eight long, flat seashells, which were held together by just three thin strings of swimsuit material.

Her metallic, snakeskin-print, thong bikini bottoms showed off her surgically-enhanced backside, which took center stage when she turned to walk towards the water.

A side view of Farrah’s assets was on full display as she walked the beaches of Hawaii in a skimpy bikini. Pic credit: Lesley Garcia/Backgrid

The former adult entertainment star wore her long, blonde extensions half-up in a white clip and accessorized only with a simple, gold chain. As she walked towards the water, she held her hair up and away from her neck, revealing just how skimpy her bikini was.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

What’s next for the Teen Mom Family Reunion star?

Since returning home from Hawaii, Farrah sparked rumors that she’s found love as she has been spending her free time with a new mystery man. The two were spotted together over the weekend, getting hot and heavy with some “painfully awkward” PDA on a bench in Hollywood and going out to dinner.

Despite the attention she receives, whether positive or negative, one thing is for sure: Farrah isn’t shy about flaunting her body.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.