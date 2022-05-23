Farrah Abraham flies to London, gifts herself ‘booty correction’ and nose job ahead of 30th birthday

Farrah Abraham flew to London to correct her botched booty injections. Pic credit: Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham traveled across the pond to undergo a series of cosmetic procedures, including a “booty correction” and a nose job.

Farrah doesn’t hide the fact that she undergoes cosmetic surgeries and procedures. As Monsters and Critics previously reported, the 30-year-old mom to Sophia recently shared her Mother’s Day gift to herself: butt injections and liposuction.

However, Farrah was displeased with her work at Dr. Babak Moein’s office in Beverly Hills, California, because she traveled to London to correct it.

Farrah Abraham gifts herself a ‘booty correction’ and nose job ahead of her 30th birthday

Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Farrah shared a post from Miss Hudson’s Academy, the self-acclaimed “celebrity aesthetics” office where she had her latest round of work performed.

The post included a photo of Farrah showing off the results of her booty correction as she lay on her stomach on the procedure chair, turning towards the camera to snap a photo next to her aesthetician. The procedures Farrah opted to have done were explained in the caption.

“All the way from the USA 😍🇺🇸 @farrahabraham fly’s to the UK 😮🔥,” the caption read. “Farrah Flew from TEXAS 🤠 just to see our CEO Miss Hudson 😮💖😅. Farrah had a number of procedures done here @misshudsonsacademy 💉👩🏻‍⚕️ 🍑 Booty Correction Complete”

“Farrah originally had Buttock Fillers previously with a Doctor in #BeverlyHills 🇺🇸. Unhappy with the outcome we reconstructed the booty 🍑 adding symmetry and projection bringing everything back into #shape,” the caption continued, revealing that Farrah also had some pretty extensive surgery performed, including a nose job.

“Finishing with the Signature #Snatched Package; 🔥 Covering the following areas; Jawline & Cheek Correction , Rhinoplasty, Lip Correction, Brow Lift (using filler),” the caption concluded.

It seems as though Farrah’s latest round of procedures is an early birthday gift to herself. She wrote in the comments section, “Only for the best of the best! Birthday 🥳 ready! 🙌,” adding, “It feels great to be my best self with top trained artistry! Please go train #beverlyhills so woman & men can have better skin care!”

“Happy once again & your my favorite! Thank you for making magic happen! Body maintenance should a positive never a negative ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️”

Teen Mom OG fans are not fond of Farrah’s cosmetic surgery results

Farrah’s critics, however, weren’t so positive and took to the comments section to sound off.

“How much work can someone have done [sic]?” read one comment with another critic asking, “Why not just go to a gym and work out a little. Be happy with what you were given. I’d fix the face before anything!”

“Fake fake fake,” read another comment from Farrah’s critics, while another called her “scary.” Another wrote, “Don’t let her in the ocean. There’s enough plastic in there already.”

Although Farrah is okay with injecting fillers into her body, she recently said there’s one substance she’s not okay with putting into her body: alcohol. Talking with a doctor from The Amen Clinic, Farrah revealed, “Like, that is just not something I want in my system or in my space.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere later this year.