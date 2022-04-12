Farrah Abraham claims she was offered $5K for a jar of her poop, says she was joking about selling it

Farrah Abraham now claims she was only joking about selling her poop in a jar. Pic credit: Farrah Abraham/YouTube

Teen Mom OG alum Farrah Abraham shocked fans and critics when she announced she was selling her poop in a jar, but now she claims it was all just a joke.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Farrah was caught recording a video explaining how she gathered her own stool samples and shipped them to paying customers.

Is it possible Farrah was preparing for her career in stand-up comedy? During an appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, Farrah opened up about the controversial money-maker.

Farrah Abraham was offered $5K by a fan who wanted to ‘bathe’ in her poop

Talking about how she’s been targeted, Farrah claimed that some of her fans wanted to “bathe” in her poop, which she found “outrageous and crazy.”

When Howie asked Farrah if she was selling her poop at one point, she claimed, “I was not.”

“I’ve had people offer me $5,000 for stinky poop that comes out of me and I’m just like, ‘I don’t even think that could go in the mail.'”

Farrah Abraham Announces She is Running for Office | Howie Mandel Does Stuff

Watch this video on YouTube

Howie’s podcast co-host, Jackelyn Shultz, attempted to call out Farrah, however, mentioning that she watched the video of Farrah instructing her fans on how she collects her poop samples.

Teen Mom OG alum claims selling poop was a comedic skit

According to Farrah, it was all part of her comedy skit. “Look how good my comedy was,” she replied. “And people believed that! They ran with it. They were like, ‘I wanna bathe in it!’ That’s not real.”

When Jackelyn admitted she thought the video was real, Farrah thanked her, proudly stating, “I’m doing my job so well.”

Although Farrah claimed she wouldn’t actually sell her poop, she would be open to the idea of selling her farts in a jar, like 90 Day Fiance star Stephanie Matto, who has made a mint off selling her gas.

“I think it’s a comedic, funny thing to talk about,” Farrah said of selling jarred bowel movements. She did, however, say her team wanted to have some fun with the idea so they started selling poop slime, without actually using any of Farrah’s own poop.

As Monsters and Critics also reported, Farrah recently announced that she wants to try her hand at a career in stand-up comedy, which wasn’t well-received, following her recent stint in a trauma treatment center.

When Howie, a stand-up comedian himself, told Farrah that he genuinely believed her poop-in-a-jar skit, Farrah remarked, “I’m pretty good at what I do.”

Teen Mom OG is currently on hiatus.