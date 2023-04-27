Farrah Abraham blocked mom Debra Danielsen from seeing her and daughter Sophia

Former Teen Mom star Farrah Abraham has reportedly cut all contact with her mom, Debra Danielsen.

Farrah and Debra have been estranged for a couple of years, with Debra accusing her daughter of engaging in “bad” behavior.

The mother-daughter duo had a major falling out in 2021, and now, Debra says she hasn’t spoken to Farrah or her granddaughter Sophia since then.

In a recent interview with the Teen Mom fan account Teen Mom Fanz on Instagram, Debra opened up about the strained relationship between herself, Farrah, and 14-year-old Sophia.

Despite attempts to contact Farrah and Sophia, Debra told the outlet that Farrah has allegedly blocked her number and cut all communication with her.

Debra would like to rekindle her relationship with Farrah and Sophia, however, but hasn’t been able to get in contact with them.

Debra Danielsen says she hasn’t seen or spoken to her daughter Farrah Abraham in more than two years

Debra, whose stage name is Debz OG, told Teen Mom Fanz, “I wish I could speak to Farrah. I miss Sophia, and I would do anything to see her. Times are rough, but I know God will prevail in the end.”

When the outlet asked Debra whether she had anything to say to the fans of the show, she responded, “Please let them know I love them and appreciate all their support! Also glad the show is making it easier for all the girls to know each other and to support each other.”

Farrah and Debra’s tumultuous relationship began during their time together on Teen Mom OG. The duo often argued, and it was a major part of Farrah’s storyline on the show.

Debra criticized Farrah’s return to the Teen Mom franchise

In recent years, Debra has spoken out against Farrah’s behavior. When Farrah made a comeback and (briefly) joined the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion during Season 1, Debra admitted she was “horrified” by Farrah’s actions.

“When I watched the commercial, I was horrified,” Debra told The Ashley‘s Reality Roundup. “And I can’t even watch the full episode.”

Debra told The Sun that Farrah was hired to join the cast in an effort to “bring the drama” — and she wasn’t wrong.

During her short-lived stint on Family Reunion, Farrah got into a verbal altercation with some of her castmates, and ultimately, she chose to go home after just one night.

Debra opens up about missing her granddaughter, Sophia

In 2021, Debra expressed how much she missed her daughter and her granddaughter. At the time, Debra blamed Farrah’s early years on Teen Mom OG for “damaging” her daughter’s self-image and putting “a fence between her and her family.”

Earlier this month, Debra responded to a fan on an Instagram Reel dedicated to celebrating Easter. In the video, Debra was seated at the table with Sophia and planted a kiss on her granddaughter’s cheek in the throwback footage.

Debra revealed she hasn’t seen Sophia in person in two years. Pic credit: @ddanielsen1/Instagram

In the comments section, one of Debra’s followers asked her when she saw Sophia last in person, to which Debra replied, “2 years ago.”

Soon after Farrah cut ties with Debra in 2021, the 65-year-old rapper confided to The Sun, “I am sad because Sophia is an amazing person, and I love her so much. We had years together. I love her. I miss her.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.