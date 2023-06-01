Farrah Abraham blames ‘puffy face’ on ‘debilitating’ medical condition amid concern over her appearance

Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham continues transforming her appearance and has sparked concern about taking it too far.

Farrah has admitted to undergoing a multitude of surgeries and cosmetic treatments, including rhinoplasty, breast augmentation, a chin implant, filler injections in her derriere, lip filler, lip blushing, and vaginal rejuvenation procedures.

Compared to the first time Farrah appeared in the Teen Mom franchise in 2009, the 32-year-old looks like a completely different person.

A recent article published by The Sun included recent footage of Farrah after undergoing a spa treatment while in the Netherlands to celebrate her birthday.

The headline reads, “WHO’S THAT GIRL? Teen Mom Farrah Abraham sparks concern as she shows off massive lips and puffy cheeks in very rare make-up free video,” and the article includes up-close photos of Farrah’s changed face.

After catching wind of the story, Farrah took to her Instagram Story to address the concern for her “puffy” face, and she says it’s due to a sinus issue.

Farrah Abraham blames sinusitis for her ‘puffy face’

In the second slide of the Instagram post below, Farrah explains, “Hey, y’all, as it’s my birthday, I just wanted to say I have been having a puffy face because I have sinusitis, which is a chronic, debilitating situation.”

As she continued to mispronounce “sinusitis,” Farrah added, “Um, so, you get allergy shots, you get steroids, and in order to be diagnosed with sinusitis, usually it takes a year for your doctor to understand that that’s what that is.”

Farrah then told her followers that she’ll be having surgery next week due to her sinuses “giving out.”

“So I’m actually going under surgery next week after my birthday, so thank you for others who were saying negative things and not being educated on the matter.”

“And most of us suffer with sinusitis and do not know that’s what’s affecting our eyes or cheeks, our whole nasal area, and so that’s just what has happened,” Farrah added. “Our sinuses give out.”

In the comments section of the Instagram post, Farrah’s critics showed up to react to her explanation.

Teen Mom critics mock Farrah’s explanation

“She ruined her face. Too much!” wrote one Instagram user who feels that Farrah has gone too far with tweaking her appearance over the years.

Teen Mom critics think Farrah has gone too far. Pic credit: @kimmy_robinson_66/Instagram

Another mocked the way she pronounced, “sinusitis.”

Farrah’s critics call her out for blaming sinusitis for her “puffy” face. Pic credit: @kimmy_robinson_66/Instagram

“First of [all] if you are claiming you have ‘sinusitis’ you should know how to pronounce it 🤣🤣🤣it’s simple …sinus -Itis,” the critic added.

Farrah’s disparager continued, writing that sinusitis doesn’t take an entire year to be diagnosed, and wasn’t buying that Farrah’s puffiness was caused by the condition.

“Did it spread mostly to your lips also??” they added. “You COMPLETLY distorted your entire face with your over the top plastic surgery.”

Farrah’s ever-changing face has sparked concern not only among Teen Mom fans and critics but her former castmates as well.

Farrah continues to receive backlash for her decisions

As Monsters and Critics reported earlier this year, Catelynn Baltierra called out Farrah for going under the knife and the needle, saying that she “should’ve just stopped” after getting a nose job.

“She probably sadly … doesn’t really have any self-esteem, and that’s sad,” added Catelynn.

Meanwhile, Farrah is kicking off her 32nd birthday in the Netherlands with her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia.

Farrah came under fire for a different reason during her trip when she posted pics of herself and Sophia in a prostitution district, where she was “paying tribute” to the world’s oldest profession.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently on hiatus.