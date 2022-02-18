Farrah Abraham bashes Teen Mom Family Reunion, insinuates she was the reason it got renewed for Season 2

Farrah Abraham blasts the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: FarrahAbraham/YouTube

Farrah Abraham is still upset about her brief yet controversial appearance on Teen Mom Family Reunion and she continues to bash the series. We recently found out that the spinoff has been renewed for Season 2 and Farrah posted the story on social media and insinuated that the “failing show” got a second season because of her.

Farrah has been bashing the show for several months leading up to its debut. Her recent appearance was marred with controversy after she was confronted by some of the cast about comments she had made about them.

Farrah’s cold welcome by the group led to her quick departure and she has since slammed the Teen Mom franchise and made it clear that she’s done with them for good.

Farrah Abraham thinks she played a role in Teen Mom Family Reunion getting renewed

Teen Mom Family Reunion has been renewed for another season and Farrah Abraham is not too happy about that. However, she’s taking credit for the fact that the spinoff has another season on the way.

Farrah recently shared a screenshot of the news about Season 2 of the show and wrote, “Truly amazing what I can do for a falling show. All the best.”

She later took to her Instagram Story and wrote a very lengthy message about how the MTV franchise has been taking advantage of teen moms over the years and blamed production for how she was portrayed on the show.

“Teen Mom will forever show me how society takes advantage of teen moms, single moms. Funny how production tries to make life choices for grown a** women against their will,” wrote Farrah.

“That is against the law,” she continued, “Life is not an edit, that is abuse I will not normalize.”

Farrah Abraham mentions Maci Bookout in her rant against the show

The Teen Mom Family Reunion star continued to bash the franchise and lashed out after her contentious appearance where some of the cast turned against her.

Before Farrah made her exit, Maci Bookout had a chat with her one-on-one to try and make peace and see if a therapy session could help the OG resolve some issues.

However, that didn’t go too well, and in her Instagram rant, Farrah had some words for Maci as well.

“None of the moms including Maci knows what goes on, as I said I was open to meeting for therapy [and] gave Maci a gift. Hilarious how much Maci allows herself to be manipulated and that could be why she feels she’s not enough.”

Before ending her post, Farrah defended her decision to leave the show.

“Like my therapist says ‘ why surround yourself with people who are always negative?’ THERE’S NO POINT.”

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8/7c.