Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans weigh in on Teen Mom’s declining ratings

It’s been a minute since Farrah Abraham and Jenelle Evans appeared in the Teen Mom franchise, but they still have plenty to say about its success.

Ever since the big shakeup at MTV, the future of Teen Mom spinoff shows has been uncertain.

Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 are now defunct, and the casts combined for the latest spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, featuring Catelynn Baltierra, Leah Messer, Briana DeJesus, Ashley Jones, Jade Cline, Amber Portwood, Cheyenne Floyd, and Maci Bookout.

Several moms have left the franchise or been fired by Viacom in recent years, including Chelsea Houska, Kailyn Lowry, Farrah Abraham, and Jenelle Evans.

Farrah and Jenelle were arguably two of the most controversial cast members to appear on Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2, and according to them, their absence could be the reason Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is struggling to pull in viewers.

As reported by The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, a measly 243,000 live viewers tuned in for the August 2 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, one of the lowest ratings for the franchise in recent history.

Amid the chatter online that The Next Chapter could be in jeopardy for future seasons, Jenelle and Farrah caught wind and put in their two cents.

Jenelle took to Facebook, where she shared a post from a Maci Bookout fan page, as seen in the Instagram post below.

The post included a photo of the current The Next Chapter cast members, and the caption read, “Teen Mom ratings have dropped 90% and are now at the all time lowest!”

In response, Jenelle took a shot at her former castmates and touted her success online, particularly her OnlyFans following.

“My views and subscribers are at a all time high,” Jenelle wrote.

Farrah Abraham weighs in on Teen Mom ratings

Farrah also weighed in, taking to her Instagram Story to share a headline from a similar article that reported, “Teen Mom ratings drop over 90% to record low after once reaching 4M viewers.”

Farrah joked about Teen Mom being canceled amid her impending comedy tour. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

Along with the headline, Farrah included a photo of the former Teen Mom 2 cast, including Jenelle, Chelsea, Kailyn, and Leah.

Farrah added a caption below the pic, writing, “Once this is canceled It’s Comedy Tour Time They can come to my roast.” Farrah also tagged the Instagram handles for Paramount Plus, The Sun, Teen Mom, and Teen Mom UK.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Farrah has aspirations to become a stand-up comedian, but it seems she was joking about her former castmates roasting her on stage.

Farrah and Jenelle brought in millions of viewers during their time with the Teen Mom franchise

During her time on Teen Mom OG, Farrah was responsible for bringing in millions of viewers per episode. In 2017 when producers discovered she was working in the adult entertainment industry, she was given an ultimatum: quit filming porn or leave the franchise. Farrah chose to leave the franchise.

Jenelle also brought in her fair share of viewers during her time on Teen Mom 2. Her tumultuous relationship with her mom, Barbara Evans, and her run-ins with the law were storylines that interested the Teen Mom fanbase.

In fact, earlier this year, Jenelle claimed that her absence on MTV was responsible for the decline in Teen Mom’s ratings.

Jenelle responded to a rumor that all Teen Mom shows and spinoffs were being canceled, telling her Facebook followers, “Because you took out the person who brought the ratings… me.”

Season 2 of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.