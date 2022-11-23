News Farrah Abraham accuses critic of ’emotional abuse’ after they say her plastic surgeries are ‘aging’ her

Farrah clapped back at a critic who slammed her plastic surgeries. Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram Teen Mom alum Farrah Abraham had a pointed remark for a critic who accused her of going overboard on plastic surgeries. Farrah, arguably one of the most controversial stars from the Teen Mom franchise, has garnered plenty of attention over the years for her behavior and her cosmetic work.

Although she recently admitted that she regrets getting a chin implant, the former adult entertainment star defends her other work, which includes derriere injections, a rhinoplasty, a breast augmentation, vaginal rejuvenation procedures, and lip fillers.

Still, Farrah often receives criticism for all of the plastic surgeries and procedures she’s undergone over the years, which have drastically altered her appearance since her debut on 16 & Pregnant in 2009.

That was the case earlier this week. Farrah shared a screenshot of a comment from a detractor on social media. Only the bottom of the comment was visible, which pointed out that Farrah’s surgeries are “aging” her “quick quick.”

Along with the screenshot of the comment, Farrah included her response to her critic: “When haters are upset about subscriptions they talk about surgeries when it’s a filter…. 😂 WTF emotional abuse much???” along with a gif that read, “Took Woke To Joke.”

Farrah also included a screenshot of her reply to the critic’s comment. The Backdoor Teen Mom star called the comment the “stupidest online attack” she’s ever read and thanked her disparager for showing themselves “how much personal work” they need to do.

Pic credit: @farrahabraham/Instagram

“Go focus on yourselves and stay off the internet so you can figure out what self care is,” Farrah added.

Farrah continues to transform her appearance

Never one to shy away from changing up her look, Farrah recently debuted a darker hair color on social media. Trading in her long, blonde locks for a shorter, jet-black hair color, Farrah also added edgy, choppy bangs to completely transform her look once again.

A recent IG Story slide also caught her fans’ and critics’ attention, which they felt caused the former MTV star to look “extra plastic.”

Further proving just how much her appearance has changed over the years, Farrah recently shared photos of her first driver’s license compared to her current one.

Along with the drastic appearance change, Farrah explained that she suffers from ptosis – a condition that causes one’s eyelids to droop – which she says caused her to fail her driver’s test four times before passing.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.