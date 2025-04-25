​Farmer Wants a Wife Season 3, Episode 6 recap: Jay’s decision leads to two departures

The latest episode of Farmer Wants a Wife delivered one of the most dramatic twists of the season. The farmers’ mothers took the reins and hand-picked new women to date their sons.

Emotions flared and connections were tested as each farmer had to decide whether to keep one of the existing ladies or bring back a mom-approved wildcard.

The stakes were raised when the farmers received letters detailing the surprise twist, leaving some contestants excited and others shaken.

With just weeks remaining until final decisions, the timing of the twist couldn’t have come at a more critical point.

Some farmers deepened their bonds while others faced heartbreak and hard truths.

In the end, not everyone made it through the emotional rollercoaster unscathed.

Jay brings in a new contender and sparks a walkout

Farmer Jay’s mother chose Rissa as a potential match, and the two had an immediate spark, discussing family plans and future goals.

Jay ultimately decided to bring Rissa back to the farm, a decision that instantly caused friction among the existing contestants.

Julia, who had been struggling with aspects of farm life, was offended by Jay’s choice and accused him of being boring before he asked her to leave.

T’yanna, upset over the lack of time she had spent with Jay and feeling overlooked, confronted him and also chose to walk away.

Jay admitted he hadn’t felt strong chemistry with her and was put off by the drama that had unfolded on the farm.

By the end of the episode, Jay was left with fewer women but potentially stronger connections.

Farmer John follows his heart and his mother’s advice

On John’s farm, the surprise visitor was Juliana, a chef selected by his mother. John appeared smitten right away, praising her beauty and down-to-earth demeanor.

The connection was strong enough for him to invite her back to the farm, which didn’t sit well with the other ladies. Kaylee, in particular, was visibly hurt and uncertain about where she stood with John.

He pulled her aside for a heart-to-heart and emphasized the importance of keeping his options open while staying honest with everyone.

Meanwhile, Lily advised John to open up more emotionally to help the women understand where they stood.

Elsewhere, Farmer Matt met his mom’s pick, Amanda, but decided not to bring her back, much to the relief of the other contestants, especially Halleh, who warned she would’ve left if he had.

On Colton’s farm, a pleasant conversation with his mother’s choice, Kate, wasn’t enough to sway him; he opted not to bring her back, to the girls’ delight.

As the season nears its final stretch, it’s clear that the farmers are starting to follow their hearts, whether that means deepening a bond or saying goodbye to some of the ladies.

Farmer Wants a Wife airs Thursdays at 9/8c on FOX.​