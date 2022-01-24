Fans think another man took Kim Kardashian’s steamy bikini photos amid Pete Davidson romance

Kim Kardashian reportedly didn’t have Pete Davidson take her recent bikini pictures. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect/ImagePressAgency, Admedia

Kim Kardashian fans may have found the mystery man behind her recent beach photos- and it isn’t Pete Davidson.

Earlier this month, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the Big Time Adolescence actor jet-setted to the Bahamas for some post-holiday fun. Although Kardashian and Davidson didn’t pose for any pictures together, she’s been leaving several hints that she had a great time with her new beau. Last week, the SKIMS founder posted the same outfit she wore while traveling with Davidson. Most recently, Kardashian shared multiple bikini posts from the beach trip.

After her posts, the reality star’s fans are convinced Davidson was the man behind the camera. However, some recent evidence made them change their minds.

Kim Kardashian had a mystery man in her bikini post after vacationing with Pete Davidson

On Wednesday, Kardashian posted several photos of herself wearing a Good American bikini. The mother of four showed off her physique in the Instagram slideshow as she sat in the sand. After sharing her pictures, Kardashian’s fans noticed multiple nods to her new relationship. She flaunted a black and white hat throughout the post with the letter “P” on it. Kardashian further highlighted the first letter in her man’s name by writing “Beach 🅿️arty” in the caption.

Before her hints, the KKW Fragrance CEO’s fans noticed a shadow in another bikini post from Monday. Kardashian wore an eggshell-colored swimsuit while gallivanting in the ocean in the snaps. However, one photo showed the shadow of a man holding a phone. Although fans initially thought Davidson was Kardashian’s beach photographer, the mystery intensified.

Soon, her followers noticed that Simon Huck also went to the Bahamas with Phil Riportella. Huck wore Yeezys, and fans noticed his footprint was in the sand next to Kardashian during the trip. The friends posed for the camera while she wore the same bikini at the beach to further add to the speculation.

“Case closed!” a Reddit user wrote. “Simon must have taken the most recent beach pics on KK’s IG.”

“Listen, I know Pete doesn’t know how to work them angles, so I 10000% trust Kimberly told her bestie Simon to take these 💀💀💀” another added.

Kim Kardashian still wants to divorce Kanye West and is being the ‘bigger person’

Although Davidson’s role as Kardashian’s beach photographer is debatable, she appreciated the comedian’s presence. The couple’s trip was the first time they went out of the country together since hooking up last year. After their vacation, Kardashian and Davidson have gone on several more dates, despite their hectic schedules.

As Monsters & Critics previously shared, the reality star’s new relationship happened after she filed for divorce from West. Despite stating he wants her back, the “All of the Lights” rapper recently shared details about their co-parenting relationship with the public. Last Saturday, Ye claimed Kardashian didn’t want him to attend their daughter’s Chicago birthday party. Additionally, he stated that his estranged wife lets her nannies raise the couple’s four kids.

According to People, Kardashian reportedly isn’t taking West’s bait. Instead, the KKW Beauty founder plans to continue navigating her life as a single mom.

“As much as [Kim] feels the need to stand up for herself, she doesn’t want to make their relationship worse,” an insider said. “She is trying to stay calm and be the bigger person. Some of the things Kanye is accusing her of are hurtful. Other things, she just shrugs off.”