Fans share their real-life Kardashian encounters

We’ve all seen the Kardashian-Jenners on a screen – but what are they like in person?

The famous family has graced our TVs for nearly two decades, from Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which aired from 2007 to 2021, to The Kardashians, now gearing up for a third season on Hulu.

Those shows have let fans into some of the most intimate moments in the sisters’ lives, from their weddings to the births of their children, including their explosive family fights.

But the family still moves in the rarefied, exclusive circles of Calabasas gated communities and million-dollar private jets.

Sharing standard public space with a member of the family is still rare – and, for fans of The Kardashians, often an exciting treat.

One recent post on a Reddit forum devoted to the famous family asked fans to share their memorable Kardashian encounters – and their answers did not disappoint.

Fans share their favorite Kardashian encounters

Some of the stories were positive, as fans looked back on sweet moments, they shared with their favorite celebs.

One person remembered spotting Khloe a few years ago at the Cleveland, Ohio, airport.

“She went past me and my friend in a golf cart and we said we loved her and she said it back,” the commenter wrote.

Pic credit: u/lolliecandy/Reddit

Another recalled working for a show that brought Kourtney and Rob on as guests. In real life, they remembered, both siblings were “gorgeous and glowing… They also were very chill and not rude to anyone.”

Pic credit: u/lolliecandy/Reddit

Still, another wrote that they had a friend who “tried out” for the role of Kim and Kanye’s personal chef, back when the controversial rapper and the shapewear mogul were still married.

Although the friend had to sign a nondisclosure agreement, the commenter wrote, “Kim was very nice and introduced herself and the dietary needs of the household.”

Her then-husband was a different story. At some point in the audition, the commenter revealed, Kanye “unexpectedly came in” asking for lunch – “and it had to be keto.”

Pic credit: u/lolliecandy/Reddit

The Kardashian fans spill the tea on real-life run-ins

Other fans were left less than star-struck by their unpleasant run-ins with the famous family.

One remembered seeing Kendall for “like 2 seconds” in a restaurant bathroom. While both were washing up, the fan remarked to Kendall that she “loved her dress.”

“She just stared [at] me and rolled her eyes a little bit before walking out,” the person recalled. “Well okay then ma’am.”

Pic credit: u/lolliecandy/Reddit

Another remembered sitting in the suite next to Kylie’s at the Super Bowl. Kylie and then-bestie Jordyn Woods, the commenter remembered, “lowkey had an attitude” about sharing a bathroom with the adjoining suite.

Pic credit: u/lolliecandy/Reddit

Even worse? “They smelled bad.”

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.