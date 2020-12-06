Fans react as The Challenge and Love Island UK star shares nude shower photo online

Many stars on The Challenge have come from other shows, including Big Brother, Survivor, Are You The One?, and Love Island, which makes for a very diverse cast for the show.

Some of the newer stars also bring large social media followings with them ahead of stepping foot on The Challenge.

A star of the UK version of Love Island, a two-time competitor on MTV’s competitive reality series, recently posted a nude image online, surprising many followers.

It led to a variety of reactions from fans and some reactions from the stars of The Challenge: Double Agents, who chimed in with compliments, jokes, or emojis for the Love Island UK celebrity.

War of the Worlds star goes bare in IG post

Several former stars of MTV’s shows have bared it all for Playboy magazine in the past, including Trishelle Cannatella, Tonya Cooley, and Cara Zavaleta.

However, many of the show’s newer stars are using the power of online platforms to gain large followings and start side ventures through Patreon or OnlyFans. Some are simply posting racy photos on social media ahead of those possible side ventures.

In a recent post on her Instagram (NSFW), former The Challenge: War of the Worlds and War of the Worlds 2 competitor Georgia Harrison goes completely bare in a shower photo. The steamy image has Georgia covering her breasts while baring her backside, bringing in many likes and comments.

“Sue me,” the Love Island UK 3 star posted on the photo for her one million followers to view. The post has been shared by a Challenge fan account (below), with Georgia’s original caption used to censor her backside.

In another IG post just ahead of the one above, Georgia shared a photo of herself holding onto her friend Ellie Brown with both wearing skimpy bikinis. Just like the newest photo, it also gained a lot of attention.

Challenge stars and fans react to steamy IG post

For the most part, it appears Georgia Harrison is getting lots of love and fan thoughts on her latest post. It has gained over 40,000 likes as of this writing and has several of her fellow Challenge competitors dropping off comments.

They include three of the upcoming Double Agents cast members: Josh Martinez, Jay Starrett, and Tori Deal.

“Where’s my lawyer?!” Jay wrote, bringing Georgia to reply with a few of the in-tears-laughing and heart emojis.

“Beautiful mommmmmmmiiiiiiiiiii🔥❤️,” Tori Deal wrote in her comment, while Josh simply left the fire and in love emojis.

Fans are also giving their reactions to Georgia’s nude photo on Instagram, with a lot of those fire, heart, and in love emojis. There are also plenty of written comments, offering imaginary legal services or praising the photo.

“I mean come on wow absolutely stunning 🔥 🍑,” one fan wrote as a compliment.

“The tiling in that shower is exquisite 🤔,” another fan commented.

“Just get an only fans already,” a fan suggested with a few others asking if she has one yet. Unlike Dee Nguyen and others from The Challenge, Georgia does not.

“Love the self confidence, most guys won’t see it as a powerful statement but that’s body confidence at its finest. Keep strong girl,” another comment wrote in support of Georgia’s post.

“Damn bear broke ur heart and you got into great shape !!! 🔥🔥🔥 Bear must be killin himself cuz lawddddd YOU FINE GIRL,” a fan commented with regard to Georgia being romantically involved with castmate Stephen Bear on The Challenge.

“I hope you’re in this upcoming challenge or I’m finna be PISSED,” another commenter wrote.

Unfortunately, Georgia Harrison isn’t part of the 30-member cast for Season 36 of The Challenge. For now, fans will need to follow her Instagram to see her latest adventures, but there’s always hope she’ll return in Season 37.

The Challenge: Double Agents airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on MTV.