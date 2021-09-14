Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way think the show is scripted after Ariela’s bra scene with her ex-husband

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way think some scenes are scripted, especially one involving Ariela Weinberg and her ex-husband. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way are saying that some scenes are scripted after watching a scene involving Ariela Weinberg, her fiance Biniyam Shibre, and her ex-husband, Leandro.

Ariela Weinberg and her ex-husband Leandro’s relationship is one that 90 Day Fiance fans have trouble comprehending.

Ariela and Leandro were together for 10 years before Ariela decided she wanted to explore the world and “disappeared” on Leandro.

During her self-exploration, Ariela met, fell in love with, and became pregnant by Biniyam Shibre while visiting Ethiopia.

Ariela and Leandro never technically broke up but just went their separate ways, and fans of 90 Day Fiance have wondered if they still have feelings for each other.

In Season 3, viewers were shocked to discover that Ariela invited Leandro to stay with her, Biniyam, and their one-year-old son, Aviel.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But the awkwardness didn’t stop there — Leandro came bearing gifts for Ariela and Biniyam, but one gift, in particular, got 90 Day Fiance fans talking — Leandro bought Ariela a bra and gave it to her in front of Biniyam.

In a post on Instagram, 90 Day Fiance shared a series of gifs and memes from fans of the show on Twitter.

One of the gifs showed Denzel Washington stroking his chin with a curious expression, and it read, “I just thought about it… Ari’s mom couldn’t mail her a few bras?”

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way think Ariela’s scenes are scripted

Fans of The Other Way commented on the post, some of them voicing that they feel the show is scripted, especially regarding Ari and Leandro’s situation with the bras.

“All scripted fake storylines for drama and really bad acting,” wrote one critic of the show.

“These scenarios sure seem scripted, to attract viewers,” wrote another commenter.

“TLC most likely set it up,” wrote another fan of the show.

Pic credit: @90dayfiance/Instagram

And although many feel as though the scenarios might be embellished, they’re still here for it, as evidenced by one fan’s comment.

It read, “I feel like all of this season is so staged but I’m still here to watch lol 👀”

Another awkward moment during last week’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way played out when Ari and Bini each invited their exes to accompany them to dinner.

When Bini’s ex and dance partner, Tsion, joined the group for dinner, Ariela put her in the hot seat and began grilling her about Biniyam’s fidelity during their five-year relationship.

Ariela addresses the criticism on social media

90 Day Fiance fans weren’t exactly impressed by Ariela’s behavior. At the same time, Leandro visited, calling her out for “forgetting” to wear her engagement ring, getting her nails done, and wearing a short dress, which is typically not her style.

Although fans have strong opinions about the show’s cast members, Ariela is aware that heavy criticism is part of being on a reality TV show.

When Ariela received backlash for her ongoing relationship with Leandro, she brushed it off, telling a fan, “oh they are definitely going to come for me. But I know they just don’t get it. And that’s cool.”

Ariela wittingly admitted, “They’d come for me even if I donated a kidney to a homeless kitten. Can’t win with the internet 😂”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.