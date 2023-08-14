Fans beg Christine Brown to stop affiliating herself with Sister Wives: ‘That’s the past’

Christine Brown became famous because of Sister Wives, but her fans think it’s time she disassociates herself from the hit TLC series.

Sister Wives premiered in 2010, introducing the Browns’ polygamous marriage to TLC viewers.

Kody Brown, his then-four wives Meri, Janelle, Christine, and Robyn Brown, and their 18 children caught viewers’ attention off the bat with their unorthodox family dynamic.

Since the show’s inception, Christine has made a name for herself outside of reality TV. After leaving Kody and polygamy behind for a new monogamous life, Christine has launched her own business ventures and even snagged herself her own digital cooking show.

Cooking With Just Christine was recently renewed for a second season, where her fans can watch her whip up her favorite recipes alongside some of her family members.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Christine, along with TLC, announced the cooking segment’s return on Instagram this week, sharing a clip from the show, which was captioned, “Who’s hungry? 😋 Christine is back with a new season of #CookingWithJustChristine! 🙌 New episodes drop every Sunday, beginning August 20th, on @TLC’s Facebook page, YouTube channel, and TLC.com! #SisterWives.”

More than 20,000 Sister Wives fans liked the post, and it received hundreds of comments from viewers who took to the comments to express their excitement to see Christine continuing her post-Kody/post-polygamy journey.

There were several of Christine’s followers, though, who felt she needs to stop associating herself with the Sister Wives show, especially since she’s no longer a sister wife and has risen to fame without Kody’s help.

Christine Brown’s fans think she needs to disaffiliate herself with Sister Wives

Heading to the comments section, one of Christine’s fans spoke up and wrote, “Forget Sister Wives – leave that in your past.”

“Please no longer say Sister Wives,” wrote another one of Christine’s followers. “We all know you and are so proud of you and how your life is going now.”

Christine’s fans think it’s time she disassociates herself from the Sister Wives title. Pic credit: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

Yet another Instagram user told Christine that affiliating herself with Sister Wives is “not needed,” adding, “Your no longer a part of that.”

Christine’s fans have a point because, let’s face it: without Sister Wives, it wouldn’t be likely that Christine would have found the success she has in recent years. But regardless of how she got there, Christine is thriving in her personal and professional lives.

In addition to her cooking show, Christine is a Plexus ambassador alongside her former sister wife and friend, Janelle Brown, and once ran a lucrative clothing business with LuLaRoe. She recently added “social media influencer” to her resume, too, and has amassed over 1 million followers on Instagram.

Kody Brown’s failed marriages will take center stage in Season 18 of Sister Wives

Season 18 of the long-running series is just days away now, and although Sister Wives viewers were hoping for less Kody and more Christine, they’ll still be tuning in to follow up on the drama.

Christine ending her marriage to Kody will continue to play out in Season 18, and it’s likely that Christine’s fiance, David Woolley, will make an appearance as well.

And Christine and Kody’s split isn’t the only one we’re hoping to see play out either – Kody’s failing marriages to Meri and Janelle will also transpire, making for some dramatic reality television.

Season 18 of Sister Wives premieres on Sunday, August 20 at 10/9c on TLC and Discovery+.