Fans are rooting for Jen Boecher and Debbie’s son Julian to appear on a 90 Day Fiance spinoff

It’s the 90 Day Fiance hookup viewers didn’t see coming.

The Other Way Season 4 cast member Debbie Aguero tried to play matchmaker during the Tell All when she told her son, Julian, that her castmate, Jen Boecher, was “batting her eyes” at him on stage.

Julian blushed and smiled at his mom’s insinuation and told her that she could give Jen his phone number.

So, whatever happened after the Tell All? Julian sparked rumors that he and Jen were getting flirty when he posted a photo on Instagram of them in a bar in NYC after taping the Tell All.

Jen commented on the photo, writing, “GOOD VIBES,” and added to the gossip when she shared Julian’s picture in her Instagram Story and set it to the tune Don’t Tell ‘Em by Jeremih.

Following the third and final installment of The Other Way Season 4’s Tell All, 90 Day Fiance viewers headed to Twitter to sound off. After learning that Jen gave her number to Julian after all — and she pointed out to Gabe Pabon that Julian is closer in age to her and lives in the same country — some wondered if there’s a romantic relationship in Jen and Julian’s future.

90 Day Fiance viewers wonder if Jen Boecher and Debbie Aguero’s son Julian are romantically involved

Pondering whether Jen and Julian might appear together on a 90 Day Fiance spinoff, one Twitter user asked, “Are we going to see Julian and Jen on the next season of The Single Life?”

Echoing the sentiment, George Mossey tweeted, “Jen & Julian on the single life in September?”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think there could be a future for Jen and Julian. Pic credit: @cdadamswrites/@GeorgeMossey/@nidzi1k/Twitter

Another viewer pointed out that Julian is better matched for Jen than her former fiance, Rishi Singh.

“Julian and Jen are a much better fit than her and Rishi. Rishi isn’t ever standing up to his family and has wasted years of Jen’s life,” the viewer wrote. “Debbie will be a cool mom in law and accept Jen.”

Julian tells a 90 Day Fiance viewer that Rishi ‘still loves’ Jen

When another Twitter user wrote that they were “sure” Jen and Julian will appear on a future 90 Day Fiance spinoff series, Julian himself showed up to reply.

The viewer’s tweet read, “So Jen is all for @Julian90day . We will see them in a future series for sure. Plus, we know that Julian and Jen will have Miss @BigDealDeb approval.”

Julian showed up in the replies. Pic credit: @Madame_Wiladina/Twitter

In response, Julian tweeted, “But I would feel bad for Rishi he still loves her a lot.”

Jen and Julian follow each other on Instagram too. This could mean the two are simply friendly after meeting during the Tell All, or it could mean what 90 Day Fiance viewers have speculated: their flirting has blossomed into a romantic relationship.

Now that Jen isn’t engaged to Rishi anymore, she’s technically a single woman, and it appears that Julian is a single man, so 90 Day Fiance fans will have to wait and see if there’s a romantic connection between the two.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days premieres on Sunday, June 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.