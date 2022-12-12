Fans are pining for Demi Burnett to be the first bisexual American Bachelorette

Some fans think Demi Burnett should lead her own season as The Bachelorette. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Birdie Thompson/AdMedia

While next year’s The Bachelorette lead most likely won’t be announced for quite some time, some fans are hoping to see Demi Burnett’s familiar face back in the spotlight.

However, making Demi the Bachelorette would add a new twist to the series that has yet to be seen.

While Demi was first seen as one of Colton Underwood’s quirky top contenders, her confidence and fun personality landed her a spot on the Season 6 Bachelor in Paradise cast.

For the first time in the American version of any Bachelor series, viewers saw a same-sex relationship blossom when Demi’s former fling, Kristian Haggerty, entered Paradise to see if the two could rekindle their spark.

BIP viewers watched Demi juggle her relationship with men on the show and Kristian, all while exploring and being comfortable with her sexuality.

Although Kristian and Demi may not have worked out, the idea of seeing Demi as the Bachelorette and having both men and women pining for her heart is something that many fans have shown interest in.

Demi Burnett wants to be The Bachelorette

While other countries, such as Australia, may have already had their first bisexual Bachelorette, it would be new for U.S. viewers to see a lead hand out roses to multiple genders during either The Bachelor or The Bachelorette.

Demi recently attended Stephen Lovegrove’s First Noelle Ball, where she stunned on the red carpet in a black, high-slit dress with feather detailing.

While taking to Twitter with a few photos from the event, Demi wrote, “I’m ready when you are @BacheloretteABC.”

After acknowledging the show’s network and inferring that she is ready to be the next Bachelorette, fans quickly jumped in with support for the former contestant.

Fans want to see Demi as the first bisexual American Bachelorette

It didn’t take long for some fans to come around to having both male and female contestants on The Bachelorette — especially with Demi at the forefront.

“You’d make the most iconic Bachelorette,” one follower replied, while another said, “Pls a bi bachelorette PLS.”

Pic credit: @demi_burnett/Twitter

Others chimed in with comments such as, “Male and female cast, all for Demi. I’m into it,” and, “First season with men AND women falling in love with Demi.”

“i could get behind a queer sober neurodivergent bachelorette,” another Twitter user replied.

i could get behind a queer sober neurodivergent bachelorette. i see you @demi_burnett !! https://t.co/lerjiCUnRQ — trish (@Trish_Price) December 10, 2022

Another excited viewer wrote, “i would absolutely lose my s**t if they made demi the next bachelorette. the entire lesbian community is rooting for this.”

i would absolutely lose my shit if they made demi the next bachelorette. the entire lesbian community is rooting for this https://t.co/f3EIysEVfB — ella (@hEllaRedRose) December 12, 2022

While there hasn’t been any word on who the next Bachelorette will be, it is always possible that the franchise will bring in a contestant from seasons past, as they had previously done with Arie Luyendyk and Clare Crawley.

And, after having two women lead an entire season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, it seems as if ABC may be starting to pull away from the traditional approach to the show after all.

The Bachelorette is currently on hiatus on ABC.