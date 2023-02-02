Fans are calling out Kim Kardashian’s song choice in latest makeup-free video

Kim Kardashian showed off her natural beauty in a new TikTok video giving fans a peek into her nightly skincare routine.

The reality star looked into the camera while applying various products from her SKKN by Kim to her makeup-free face. She began with a foaming cleanser before moving on to a vitamin serum, eye cream, and face cream.

The makeup mogul looked comfy and casual in black leggings and a scoop-neck black tank top. She wore her newly dark hair parted in the middle and slicked back into a long braid.

At the end of the video, Kim’s seven-year-old son Saint West joined her in the bathroom as they both smiled wide for the camera.

But it was Kim’s choice of background song for the short clip, shared on her TikTok with her more than 6.7 million followers, that really got fans talking.

Sign up for our newsletter!

To soundtrack the video, Kim selected Treacherous Twins by Drake and 21 Savage.

Kim Kardashian shares Drake shout-out in the latest no-makeup video

The short audio clip, which repeats on a loop throughout Kim’s video, consists of Drake singing: “F*** what they say/500 million out the face, feel like K.K.”

The K.K. in question? Kim Kardashian herself.

Rumors have long been swirling that Drake and the SKIMS mogul might have had some kind of fling.

In 2018’s In My Feelings, the rapper serenaded a woman he called Kiki, whom many fans assumed to be Kim.

The rapper even mentioned Kim specifically by name in 2022. On the song More M’s, also with 21 Savage, he raps, “Put her SKIMS on, now she actin’ like Kim.”

Kim, meanwhile, has strenuously denied that anything went down between them, claiming in an Instagram comment in 2018 that the rumored fling “never happened. End of story.”

Fans weigh in on Kim x Drake: ‘2 goats’

Still, Kim’s choice of song wasn’t lost on her eagle-eared TikTok followers, who flocked to the star’s comments section to weigh in.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/TikTok

“Kim using the drake song,” one commenter wrote, with a crying-laughing emoji.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/TikTok

“This song looping over and over is sending me,” wrote another.

But others voiced their support for the Kim-Drake crossover.

One even pointed out that the shapewear mogul had already posted a different Drake song to her Instagram Story this week.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/TikTok

“KIM and Drake = 2 goats,” wrote one person, adding a goat emoji.

Pic credit: @kimkardashian/TikTok

“I want Drake and Kim to give it a go,” added another.

The Kardashians Seasons 1 and 2 are streaming on Hulu.