Fans and critics react to Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska allowing daughter Aubree to cuss in video

Chelsea Houska recently shared a video with her daughter Aubree, allowing her to cuss, and Teen Mom 2 viewers spoke out about her choice.

Chelsea shares her eldest daughter, 12-year-old Aubree, with her ex, Adam Lind.

Since stepping away from the Teen Mom franchise in October 2020, Chelsea has focused mainly on promoting her fashion and home improvement businesses.

Sometimes, though, Chelsea just wants to have fun on social media and she did just that in a recent TikTok video that garnered over 57k likes and over 500 comments.

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska allows 12-year-old daughter Aubree to cuss in video

In the video, which she titled, “My ride or die 🤞🏼,” Chelsea was joined by her eldest daughter, Aubree, to record a TikTok trend set to the song Ginseng Strip 2000 by Yung Lean.

Chelsea added text to the video that read, “When you have a kid at 18 and have to grow up together.”

Chelsea and Aubree faced each other closeup as they lip-synced the lyrics, “B***hes come and go, brah, but you know I stay.”

After seeing Aubree cuss in the video, Chelsea’s followers flocked to the comments section where they reacted.

Chelsea Houska’s followers react to Aubree cussing

“Not me watching Aubrey as a newborn and now she’s saying her first cuss word 😭😭,” wrote one of Chelsea’s fans.

Another Teen Mom 2 viewer awaited criticism for Chelsea allowing Aubree to cuss: “Waiting for the Karen’s bc Aubree said ‘b***hes.’ Hahaha.”

There was one fan who didn’t agree with Chelsea allowing her preteen daughter to cuss in the video.

“Ugh I hate to see kids cuss :/ that’s how the disrespect starts :/,” they wrote.

“🙄 calm down!!” replied another one of Chelsea’s fans. “My 4yr old has said worse 🤦🏽‍♀️.”

Yet another one of Chelsea’s fans didn’t think Aubree cussing was a big deal and commented, “Who cares if aubree is swearing? It’s a video, that everyone else does.”

Aubree has grown up before Teen Mom 2 viewers eyes, since Chelsea first shared her story with audiences in 2011. Much of Chelsea’s storyline while still filming for Teen Mom 2 showcased the strained relationship between herself, Aubree, and Aubree’s father, Adam Lind.

Chelsea recently gave her followers a rare update on Adam, telling them he’s “doing pretty good.”

She added, “I don’t know because I don’t speak to him personally, but I have heard some good things, that he’s in a good place. But Aubree still is not like, close with him.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.