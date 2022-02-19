Fans and critics have mixed reactions to Chelsea Houska’s HGTV spinoff after her choice to leave Teen Mom 2

Teen Mom 2 viewers reacted to Chelsea Houska’s new TV show since leaving the Teen Mom franchise. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska received mixed reviews when it comes to her new HGTV spinoff show, Farmhouse Fabulous.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, the 30-year-old former reality TV star is joining her husband Cole DeBoer next year in their own home renovation show.

The limited series will feature six episodes and is slated to premiere in the spring of 2023. In addition to helping families with home makeovers, cameras will follow Chelsea and Cole’s lives as parents to four kids while running a business.

Chelsea said goodbye to filming for Teen Mom 2 in November 2020, telling E! News, “There just came a point—and I think it was a buildup almost—this feeling in my gut, or my heart, I guess. It just didn’t feel like I was supposed to be on that show anymore.”

A big reason for Chelsea’s departure from the Teen Mom franchise had to do with her preteen daughter, Aubree. Chelsea said that Aubree’s personal life, especially involving her biological father Adam Lind, “deserves to be private for her.”

Now that news of Chelsea’s new HGTV show has been made public, Teen Mom 2 viewers had plenty to say about it, and fans and critics shared their mixed reactions.

Teen Mom Tea shared a screenshot of Chelsea’s Instagram post announcing that she and Cole landed a gig with HGTV.

Chelsea Houska receives support from some Teen Mom 2 fans

Teen Mom 2 viewers took to the comments section of Teen Mom Tea’s post and some were happy to hear Chelsea’s news.

“I’m really glad they found their niche they’re going to thrive on HGTV,” wrote one of Chelsea and Cole’s fans.

Another expressed that Chelsea took financial advantage of her fame from Teen Mom 2.

“And that’s how you do teen mom,” their comment read. “You show their struggles and how they overcome them. Super proud of all the moms that took advantage of teen mom and made a name for themselves. well done Chelsea.”

Critics drag Chelsea Houska for quitting Teen Mom 2, joining another reality TV show

Some Teen Mom 2 viewers, however, weren’t as enthusiastic about Chelsea’s latest business endeavor and took to the comments to express their disdain. Many of Chelsea’s critics felt her choice to leave Teen Mom 2 due to privacy issues, only to star in another reality TV show, seemed contradictory.

“So she quits teen mom to take Aubree off TV for more privacy and now she’s going back on TV? Ok,” wrote one confused critic.

Another voiced, “So leave one show for privacy and whatever else she complained about to go on another 🙄.”

“Cameras ‘give her bad anxiety’ but I guess a bigger check doesn’t,” commented another critic, mocking one of Chelsea’s reasons for quitting Teen Mom 2.

It looks like Teen Mom 2 viewers will have to wait and see before they can decide whether Chelsea’s home renovation show is something they’re interested in adding to their watchlist.

Teen Mom 2 returns for Season 11 on Tuesday, March 8 at 8/7c on MTV.