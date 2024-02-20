Fan theories about why Gwen Stefani quit The Voice

One of the biggest reasons fans are obsessed with watching The Voice is that the panel of judges is always star-studded.

The Voice arguably wouldn’t be as intriguing to watch if it didn’t have such an incredible lineup of famous faces.

Gwen Stefani made her debut on The Voice during Season 7 and quickly became a fan favorite.

At the time, she sat on the panel among other great musicians like Adam Levine, Pharrell Williams, and her now-husband, Blake Shelton.

It’s officially been revealed that she won’t be returning to film Season 25 of the singing competition show.

These are the details about why she decided to take a step back from The Voice after so many successful seasons.

Why Gwen Stefani left The Voice

Gwen hasn’t issued a formal statement explaining why she decided to walk away from The Voice, but diehard fans of the show have a few ideas.

Some believe that Gwen decided to stop filming The Voice to prepare for the child she plans to have with Blake via IVF.

Others believe she decided to leave in solidarity with Blake, who parted ways with The Voice in Season 23.

Beyond that, some fans believe Gwen’s gearing up to make a musical comeback. After all, she’s rejoining No Doubt to headline Coachella, and she just performed live on TikTok during the Super Bowl.

If that’s the case, distancing herself from The Voice to focus on her music career would make all the sense in the world.

Will Gwen Stefani ever return to The Voice?

As of now, Gwen hasn’t made any announcements about a future return to The Voice.

Since the coaches on the show tend to rotate all the time, it wouldn’t be surprising to see her resurface at some point down the line.

Giving herself time to welcome a child via IVF, stand in solidarity with Blake, or handle a musical comeback means there’s also a possibility she’ll return to The Voice when her schedule changes or her priorities shift.

Since the panel of judges on The Voice is always switching things up in one way or another, fans of the show will always be kept on their toes.

Viewers have seen the likes of Christina Aguilera, Shakira, Usher, Miley Cyrus, and Alicia Keys snag positions before.

They’ve also seen Jennifer Hudson, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, and Camila Cabello.

Most recently, Niall Horan is a former judge who decided to leave the show to focus on his music tour.

Dan + Shay are the first-ever coaching duo to fill in. All that said, a future return from Gwen certainly doesn’t sound outlandish or unrealistic.

The Voice airs Monday at 9/8c NBC.