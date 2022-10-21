Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna stuns in a pink top and takes photos at BravoCon. Pic credit: Emily Bertha

Family Karma’s Anisha Ramakrishna went full leather Barbiecore at BravoCon last weekend.

The reality star rocked a pink corset top on Saturday as she lounged at the Family Karma bar with other show members in between panels.

Anisha wore adorable matching strappy pink heels and looked Barbie biker chic in black leather pants.

Anisha revealed on her Instagram Story that her pants were from Zara and her bright top was from Bardot.

The Family Karma star carried a black crystal heart purse and wore her long hair down for the second day of the event.

Anisha was sitting in front of a blown-up picture of herself at the bar lounge. When I asked her if she specifically chose that spot, she admitted it wasn’t a total accident, but it was the nearest seat.

In a video she posted from the day, Anisha joked that she looked thirsty sitting in front of a sign of her own face.

Anisha Ramakrishna relaxes with fans at BravoCon

I had waited in line all morning at different planned photo ops where I didn’t end up seeing anyone since the lines were too long. I shamelessly took advantage of the opportunity to 1. sit and 2. talk to a Bravo star when they weren’t swarmed by fans.

Anisha was so sweet about the impromptu photo shoot.

Pic credit: Emily Bertha

Anisha was incredibly down to earth and took the time to speak with me and other fans.

When I later tagged her on Instagram, she followed me back and messaged me to thank me for stopping by.

Her co-star Brian Benni and other Family Karma members also took pictures and talked with fans at the bar.

The whole cast seemed proud to be representing the Indian-American community. They were all welcoming and friendly (I’d imagine it’d be pretty hard to look sinister with Brian’s gorgeous big eyes, but still).

Pic credit: Emily Bertha

Season Three of Family Karma Confirmed

During BravoCon, fans of the show got to see Family Karma’s trailer for Season 3 before it was released online this week.

The trailer revealed that Season 3 would follow Anisha’s new relationship. In a confessional, she mentioned her desire to keep her then-boyfriend hidden and not let anyone meet him until they were married.

The 34-year-old revealed on her podcast Currently Cringing that she got married just ahead of BravoCon at a small outdoor ceremony.

Fans can learn more about the trajectory of Anisha’s relationship when the third season comes out next month.

Family Karma returns November 6 at 9 PM ET/PT.