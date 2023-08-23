Exclusive interview: Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter talk romance and family drama in new show

Toya Johnson-Rushing and Reginae Carter are no strangers to the spotlight, as their every move is scrutinized and criticized on social media.

However, the mother-daughter duo is pulling back the curtain and sharing their lives with the world — this time on their terms — with a new reality show, Toya & Reginae.

The family-focused show is set to premiere on WeTV, and it also stars Toya’s husband Robert “Red” Rushing along with her mother, sister, and brother.

The rocky family dynamic between Toya and her siblings will take center stage as they try to mend issues from the past and rekindle their bond.

Reginae’s personal life is also a big part of the show as her boyfriend, Armon Warren makes his reality TV debut.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The couple has already put their relationship on YouTube and social media for the world to see, and during her chat with Monsters & Critics, Reginae explained why she didn’t shy away from putting her romance on TV.

Reginae Carter’s relationship and acting career are highlighted in her new reality show

The ups and downs of Reginae’s relationship with her boyfriend Armon will have viewers hooked, and during our chat, she explained her reasons for putting her relationship on the show.

“I feel like we were on YouTube already, and it was like so many people loving us from that and wanting to see more of us… and he is a part of my life,” explained Reginae.

The budding actress also shared that she can’t wait for viewers to see how hard she has been working on her acting career.

“I’m excited for you guys to just see me in my acting environment; just seeing me just tackling everything that I really want to do in life,” said the Atlanta socialite. “I feel like people haven’t really seen me in that light like that, so I want them to see me in that zone.”

Toya Johnson-Rushing says the show has been ‘therapeutic’ for her family

During our chat, we asked Toya if filming the show has helped or hindered the relationship with her mom, and she admitted that it has been “therapeutic” for them all.

“Everybody is doing their own individual therapy with it,” said the mom of two. “It’s helping us, making things better for sure.”

Toya and Reginae also learned a few new things about themselves while filming, and you’ll see that play out in the first two episodes.

“Well, I learned that I’m hard to talk to,” exclaimed Toya.

As for Reginae, she confessed to being very self-aware.

However, the 24-year-old admitted, “What I need to probably fix, I would say…just like being more patient with things and trusting the process and listening more.”

Check out Toya and Reginae’s full interview with Monsters and Critics below.

Toya & Reginae premieres on Thursday, August 24 at 9/8c pm on WE TV with new episodes available Mondays on ALLBLK.