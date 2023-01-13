Exclusive: Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott dishes Galley Talk gig and Kyle Viljoen friendship

Aesha spilled some tea to Monsters and Critics about her new Bravo gig. Pic credit: Peacock and Bravo

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott and Below Deck Mediterranean star Kyle Viljoen are the newest Galley Talk duo, and they are crushing it.

The two friends replaced Aesha’s very good friend Anastasia Surmava and Below Deck Med alum Alex Radcliffe.

Aesha and Kyle have been a great addition to the Galley Talk crew, joining Kate Chastain, Ben Robinson, Josiah Carter, Julia d’ Albert Pusey, Bobby Giancola, and Colin Macy-O’Toole to dish the latest episodes of Below Deck Season 10.

Never ones to miss a beat or use a little sarcasm, Kyle and Aesha bring the sass and brutal honesty to Galley Talk.

Monsters and Critics had the privilege of speaking with Aesha the other day, where she opened up about her new gig and her friendship with Kyle.

It just so happened Aesha was in New York City to film Galley Talk at Kyle’s place on the day we spoke, so that means fans are in store for more episodes of the commentary show.

Below Deck Down Under star Aesha Scott dishes Galley Talk stint

Aesha revealed that she was recruited to do Galley Talk. One of the producers reached out to Aesha to have a conversation about joining the show.

“They told me about Galley Talk, and obviously, I’ve already heard about it because Anastasia did it, and she’s a very dear friend of mine, and she was telling me how fun it was and how fun the experience was for her. And so yeah, I immediately said yes,” Aesha expressed.

Yes, it was a no-brainer for Aesha to sign on, especially since it’s an extension of the Below Deck franchise.

As for how she got paired up with Kyle, Aesha gave some insight into that too.

“They were like, we’re just trying to figure out who to pair me with, and they were like, ‘we were actually thinking that you would go so well with Kyle,’ and as soon as they said Kyle, I was like, ‘yes,'” she shared.

Aesha’s having the best time filming Galley Talk. The fact that Season 10 of Below Deck is such a good season is just icing on the cake.

“Every episode, we’re like, ‘what?’ So, it’s lucky that we’re watching a season that’s genuinely so entertaining. And then it’s just great because, like, I’m just sitting on the couch with my friend eating and drinking all day, watching TV,” Aesha dished.

What also makes it enjoyable is that Aesha doesn’t know anything the other pairs are saying or thinking until she watches the episode. Therefore it’s interesting for her to see all the different perspectives on the same situation for people in the Below Deck family.

Aesha can’t get enough of the pairings, remarking that Bobby and Colin are “such bros” while Kate and Ben are “ruthless in the most hilarious way” and Josiah and Julia are “such English sweethearts.”

We couldn’t agree with Aesha more that the Galley Talk has a great dynamic with her pairs, especially when it comes to her and her pal Kyle. Speaking of her friend, Aesha also shared some insight into how they became friends.

Aesha Scott dishes on her friendship with Below Deck Med star Kyle Viljoen

There’s no question that Below Deck is a very small community, so it’s never too much of a surprise when cast members from different shows and seasons turn out to be friends.

Over the summer, Aesha revealed her friendship with Kyle when she shared photos of them hanging out together in New York City along with Anastasia and Below Deck Down Under alum Tumi Mhlongo.

“He reached out and said that he lives here too, and do we wanna meet up? We all met up and had such a fun night together,” she spilled.

Aesha credits their friendship and likeness to them being a good fit for Galley Talk.

“I think it was just the best pairing because we’re so similar. We’re so full of energy, and we’re both just so ourselves with each other. He’s a very, very easy person to bounce off,” she said of her friend.

Aesha Scott was beyond lovely to talk to as she opened up to Monsters and Critics about her new stint on Galley Talk and her friendship with Kyle Viljoen.

Below Deck Down Under is currently on hiatus on Peacock. Below Deck Mediterranean is currently on hiatus on Bravo.