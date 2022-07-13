Ex on the Beach star Derynn Paige teases fans with rear view in revealing lingerie

Double Shot at Love’s Derynn Paige on MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5. Pic credit: MTV

With her Ex on the Beach season over on MTV, Derynn Paige still keeps her fans’ attention as she shares stunning content featuring herself in alluring attire. Whether gym gear, bikinis, or lingerie, the Double Shot at Love star keeps the heat turned up for summer and has followers ready for more.

In her latest set of photos, she’s showing off some sizzling see-through lingerie and teasing fans with a rear view as she promotes her exclusive content.

And even though her EOTB 5 season didn’t produce a lasting relationship, Derynn mentioned that she’d probably return to viewers’ screens in the future, but only for certain types of shows.

Derynn Paige shows off stunning black lingerie

MTV viewers are pretty familiar with Derynn Paige, a 28-year-old brunette beauty from New Jersey who originally showed up on the dating show Double Shot at Love Season 1 featuring Jersey Shore stars Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D.

She reached the finals and ultimately returned for a second season. It’s also where she met Ricky Rogers, who ended up as the ex-boyfriend that showed up with her on MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5 earlier this year.

Things didn’t work out for the couple, but Derynn is still going strong on social media. She’s shared various photos and videos flaunting her bikini body on vacation or giving fans sneak previews of her exclusive content.

On Monday, she shared a two-photo set wearing a scorching hot black teddy. The sleek item features transparent sides and a midsection area with thin shoulder straps. Her first photo has her leaning against a wall sideways and giving a serious stare toward the viewer.

However, the second image is an all-out tease to her fans and followers as she’s strategically cropped out the lower portion of her photo, with her rear-view only partially in the shot. She rests an elbow against what appears to be a door frame and glances over her shoulder for a seductive pose.

“Sunday scaries, but twice as hard 😈,” she wrote in the caption.

It’s not the first time Paige has posed in black lingerie, as her Instagram page is full of thirst traps in various outfits, including one from last October featuring a unique outfit complete with a mesh top and garter belts with thigh highs.

“If you got it, HAUNT it,” she wrote in a caption appropriate for the Halloween season as she posed with lit candles, small skulls, skeletons, and other spooky items.

Fans and followers react to Derynn’s lingerie post

Derynn Paige has a relatively large following on the Gram, with 338,000 followers currently. Her latest content share had accumulated over 25,000 Likes and 134 comments, as of this writing, with some fans praising her beauty and others wondering why she cropped out her backside.

“Wow absolutely stunning Derynn and completely gorgeous,” one admirer wrote in the comments section.

“What did we do to deserve your butt being cropped out?” one fan asked, with Derynn replying, “a lot.”

Another fan asked Derynn why she’s single, suggesting there’s no way men aren’t trying to date her, even if she’s a TV personality.

As mentioned, Derynn was part of Ex on the Beach 5, appearing in all 12 episodes for the season. She and ex Ricky Rogers seemed to be on track for a repaired romance, but it wasn’t meant to be. After considering his past behaviors and how she felt things were between them, Derynn opted to leave without him.

She’s since talked about her experiences on the show, opening up more about the failed relationship and her situation with Ricky. In addition, Derynn has indicated she wouldn’t say no to reality TV if they called, except for MTV’s The Challenge or any reality TV dating shows, anytime soon.

Ex on the Beach is on hiatus on MTV.