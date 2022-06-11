Ex on the Beach 5’s Derynn Paige slays in blue bikini during San Juan trip, reacts to ‘nasty DM’ follower sent

Derynn Paige during MTV’s Ex on the Beach Season 5, Episode 11. Pic credit: MTV

It’s currently unknown if Derynn Paige successfully rekindled her romantic relationship while at Gran Canaria Island on Ex on the Beach. However, as the episodes continue, the Season 5 cast member recently nurtured her love of traveling and enjoyed some necessary relaxation at another beach area.

She recently showed off her stunning blue bikini, which she wore while visiting San Juan, Puerto Rico, with several of her girlfriends. The trip appeared to be a productive getaway for the women as they worked out together, partied, dined, and soaked up the sun by the pool.

Derynn also revealed that she’d received a “nasty DM” about one of her friends and fired back at the individual who sent the message.

Derynn Paige enjoys San Juan trip with friends

A stay at the Condado Ocean Club Hotel in San Juan was on the agenda as Derynn Paige and friends enjoyed the sights, sounds, and tastes the area had to offer. It looked to be a pleasant escape for the reality TV star, who originally debuted on MTV’s Double Shot at Love, and now appears with her ex on EOTB 5.

She shared multiple images and video clips from the excursion on her Instagram Story, including a shot of her at the hotel in a stylish outfit featuring reds, greys, and whites in various patterns.

In her slide, Derynn plays with some of her dark hair and takes a mirror selfie, showing off her midriff and bikini-inspired top with the unique skirt.

Another IG Story slide included Derynn in a car ride with her two girlfriends, Alyssa and Courtney, as they headed out for some fun that evening.

The trip wasn’t all about fun but also included maintaining that fit physique. Derynn showed fans that she’s keeping herself in bikini-ready shape as she shared an image of herself, possibly pre-workout. She flexed in the shot while explaining how her commitment to the gym has been strict lately.

“I’ve officially turned into the ‘no days off’ kinda girl & idk how I feel about it,” she wrote over her slide.

Following the above gym image, Derynn seemed ready to enjoy herself some more with what the San Juan area had to offer.

Derynn slays in stunning blue bikini, says she received ‘nasty DM’

The gym often takes intense work, and after the women spent their time exercising, it was time to get some relaxation under the sun’s rays. Derynn shared a mirror selfie video clip showing off her blue bikini for that specific purpose.

A second video clip she shared gave a quick view of her and her friends lying down by the pool with one wearing a brown two-piece and the other adjusting what looks to be a gray bikini top.

While Derynn and her girlfriend probably received a lot of fire and heart emojis along with comments admiring their bikini looks, the EOTB 5 star said she also “accidentally” received a “nasty DM” from one of her followers.

She didn’t reveal the content of the DM but said it wasn’t intended for her but for one of her friends.

“Keep going babes, I’m living my life. Maybe you should start to live yours,” she wrote over the clip as she showed off more of her bikini and her friends poolside.

Derynn, a former Double Shot at Love cast member, has appeared on MTV’s returning reality TV dating show, Ex on the Beach Season 5. During the episodes, viewers have watched her and her ex-boyfriend Ricky Rogers seem to reconnect with one another.

However, their love connection has come into question as the season moves towards its final episodes. Ricky already had his ex Kat Dunn of Big Brother fame wash ashore in an episode, and he was in the hot seat again in Episode 11.

Early in the episode, Derynn went to the Shack of Secrets, where she connected on a video call with her Double Shot at Love castmate and bestie, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, who had some things to consider that made Ricky squirm in his seat.

Ex on the Beach 5 viewers will likely be watching Episode 12 to see where things go with Derynn and Ricky, as well as the rest of their castmates at the villa on the Gran Canaria Island of Spain.

Ex on the Beach 5 episodes air Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.