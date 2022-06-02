Ex on the Beach 5 star Derynn Paige models skimpy lingerie while working in the office

Former Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige appears on Ex on the Beach 5. Pic credit: MTV

MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5 is known for turning up the heat as singles try to rekindle relationships or build new romantic connections at a villa on the beach.

Among the singles who started the season is former Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige, who recently turned up the heat for her fans and followers on Instagram.

Derynn rocked some bright and skimpy lingerie in her latest share, which brought in plenty of Likes and comments for the 28-year-old reality TV star.

Derynn Paige shows off skimpy lingerie in the office

Summer is just around the corner on the calendar, but the temperatures outside in many regions of the United States are already soaring. That usually means turning up the air conditioning early and often.

Ex on the Beach 5’s Derynn Paige thinks that’s what’s needed as she works in the office because she’s stripped down to bright yellow lingerie as she works away at a computer. Derynn’s showing off plenty of skin in the latest image due to the skimpy intimate apparel and angle she’s given the viewer.

She’s seated sideways in a comfortable office chair and gives a serious glance toward the camera as her hands look ready to type away.

“Somebody has to turn the AC on in this office 🥵,” she wrote in her caption, although many individuals checking out her photo are likely turning the AC up.

Derynn didn’t reveal where the lingerie is from or who it’s made by but directs fans to visit the “Link In Bio,” which likely provides more shots from the photoshoot or other sizzling content.

She’s also tagged Glow Commando LLC, which provides mobile beauty services in New York and New Jersey, including hairstyling, makeup, and custom organic airbrush tanning.

As of this writing, Derynn’s IG post generated plenty of attention, racking up over 23,600 Likes and nearly 100 comments from her fans and followers.

That included Ex on the Beach 5 castmate Kat Dunn, who referred to Derynn as a “Smokeshow” based on the latest visual.

Pic credit: @derynn_paige/Instagram

Derynn debuted on the Jersey Shore spinoff before EOTB 5

With MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5, Derynn arrived alongside other singles at the villa, including former Challenge and Big Brother star Da’Vonne Rogers, Strut’s Arisce Wanzer, Love Island’s Ray Gantt, and Paradise Hotel’s David Barta.

Ahead of EOTB 5, viewers saw Derynn as one of the women vying for the attention of Jersey Shore stars DJ Pauly D and Vinny Guadagnino.

She was amongst the Season 1 finalists along with Elle Wilson and Nikki Hall, with all three finishing as runner-ups to the winner, Alysse Joyner.

Derynn would return for the show’s second season with other Season 1 cast members, including Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, Marissa Lucchese, and Suzi Baidya.

On Ex on the Beach 5, Derynn’s ex is also from Double Shot at Love, as Ricky Rogers showed up on the shore. He and Derynn seemed to be rekindling their romance throughout the season.

However, his ex-girlfriend, former Big Brother star Kat Dunn, soon showed up to add some potential drama to their situation.

Ex on the Beach 5 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.