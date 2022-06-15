Ex on the Beach 5 star Derynn Paige gives rear view in skimpy blue bikini on Puerto Rico beach

Derynn Paige during a scene from MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5. Pic credit: MTV

With her show Ex on the Beach 5 set to end soon on MTV, viewers will see if things work out for Derynn Paige and ex-boyfriend Ricky Rogers.

Meanwhile, the former Double Shot at Love contestant is enjoying a fun and relaxing getaway in beautiful Puerto Rico and letting fans and followers see some of the trip.

Her latest content share featured Derynn again rocking a gorgeous blue bikini for several images around Condado Ocean Club Hotel, including one rear view shot from the beach area.

Derynn Paige shows off blue bikini from Puerto Rico

This past weekend, Monsters and Critics reported about EOTB 5 star Derynn Paige’s trip to San Juan, Puerto Rico, with a few of her girlfriends. The excursion saw them hit the gym, poolside, and the town for a night of dancing and partying.

While most of those images arrived on her Instagram Story, Derynn dropped off a series of three photos from Condado Ocean Club Hotel on her IG page.

In each picture, she’s wearing a skimpy sky blue bikini. The first of them has her posing on steps leading to part of the hotel with a drink raised in the air.

Two additional slides are Boomerang video clips, with the first showing Derynn seated on the beach. She raises her arm in the clip for a victory pose, giving fans a rear view as the waves gently crash nearby.

A third slide has Derynn posing in those waves and raising both arms triumphantly, showing that she’s fully enjoying the vacation.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Apparently Puerto Rico makes me throw my hands in the air 🤷🏻‍♀️🇵🇷,” she joked in her IG caption.

Derynn’s EOTB 5 season coming to a close

As Derynn enjoys her trip away from the states, MTV is preparing to air the finale for their fifth season of the dating show, Ex on the Beach.

Derynn, who initially debuted on Double Shot at Love, was one of the original singles who arrived at the villa on EOTB 5, along with Da’Vonne Rogers, Arisce Wanzer, David Barta, and others.

During the episodes, some of the singles’ exes arrived on the beach, with Derynn’s ex, former Double Shot at Love cast member Ricky Rogers, joining the group.

Of all the couples featured on the show, Derynn and Ricky seemed to be the one couple rekindling things and on track for a successful relationship. However, Episode 11 featured Derynn’s friend and another castmate, Brittani “B-Lashes” Schwartz, showing up to give her some things to consider.

The final episode will arrive on Thursday, June 16, which will give fans more of an idea of where things stand with Derynn and Ricky. In the meantime, she seems unbothered either way, and based on her recent social media shares, a fun and relaxing trip away with friends was just what she needed!

Ex on the Beach 5 episodes air Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.