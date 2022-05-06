Ex on the Beach 5 cast: Derynn Paige wows fans with blue lingerie photos

Former Double Shot at Love star Derynn Paige during an Ex on the Beach 5 confessional. Pic credit: MTV

Derynn Paige is one of several singles who showed up on the premiere of MTV’s Ex on the Beach 5, looking to find new romance or, to her surprise, rekindle a previous relationship.

The Double Shot at Love star recently wowed her fans and followers online as she posted a series of stunning images featuring her posing in blue lingerie.

Her photos arrived days ahead of the latest episode of Ex on the Beach 5, which has featured her and ex-boyfriend Ricky Rogers heating things up on the beach until his ex arrived.

Derynn Paige poses in stunning blue lingerie

Earlier this week, former Double Shot at Love Season 1 and 2 cast member Derynn Paige heated up the Gram by sharing two pictures of herself in sexy blue lingerie posing on a bed.

In her first photo, Derynn’s got her hands on her hair, holding it up and back as she shoots a provocative look towards the camera. In the second photo, she lets her long dark hair down for a different pose with one hand resting on the bed and the other adjusting part of her attire.

Her lingerie is a unique light blue and white floral style, with the bra barely covering her top. The look also features a garter belt with matching panties.

She’s credited Anthony Bencivenga as her photographer for the image and tagged Glow Commando, who specializes in makeup, hairstyles, and airbrush tanning.

In her caption, she tells fans to choose their favorite photo of the two, while she’s got “Link In Bio” cleverly under her name on the post.

It’s a stunning look for the EOTB star, who is no stranger to posing in swimsuits and lingerie. Her latest post also racked up over 33,000 Likes and 400-plus comments as of this writing.

Fans and followers react to Derynn’s lingerie post

Many of Derynn’s fans and followers flocked to the comments section to give her compliments or tell her which of the two photos they preferred. More than a few commenters couldn’t choose one, so they opted for both.

Others showered the EOTB star with compliments for her latest lingerie look.

“Ooooooooo MG eeee….now thats is freaking sexy af….got dammmmm…🔥🔥❤️❤️😍😍😍😍just love me sum Derynn….,” a fan said in praising the EOTB star.

Pic credit: @derynn_paige/Instagram

Another fan said Derynn was their favorite from MTV’s Double Shot at Love, the other dating show she appeared on for two seasons featuring Jersey Shore stars Vinny Guadagnino and DJ Pauly D.

Pic credit: @derynn_paige/Instagram

“You are so beautiful. 🔥🔥 can’t believe you still single,” an individual commented on the EOTB 5 star’s post.

Pic credit: @derynn_paige/Instagram

On Ex on the Beach 5, Derynn has been cozying up with her ex-boyfriend, Ricky Rogers, who also appeared on Double Shot at Love. They’re one of a few couples who seem to be finding romance at the villa, while others have struggled to find anything beyond drama with their exes.

However, Derynn shared a short clip to her IG page, teasing that something might happen in the upcoming episode. That could mean Ricky is dealing with an ex who could expose his ways to Derynn.

Ex on the Beach 5 airs Thursdays at 8/7c on MTV.