Evelyn Cormier dishes on joining 90 Day: The Single Life amid split from David Vázquez Zermeño

90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier talked about joining the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life now that she’s a single woman again.

Fans of the 90 Day Fiance franchise will remember Evelyn and her husband David from Season 5 of the flagship series.

Evelyn, an aspiring musician, was just 18 years old when she met David, a native of Spain who was 27 at the time, online. The two ended up getting married in 2017, but their union didn’t last very long.

In November 2021, Evelyn announced that she and David were headed for splitsville after four rocky years of marriage.

90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier talks joining 90 Day: The Single Life

Now, Evelyn is speaking out about the possibility of entering the dating pool once again as a newly single woman and talked about whether she’s open to the idea of joining a 90 Day Fiance spinoff show centered around finding love.

“I’ve had several people ask me if I plan to be on 90 Day: Single Life, and my simple answer is no,” Evelyn told In Touch. “At this point, I’m not thinking about my next relationship.”

She continued, “It’s so important to heal mentally and emotionally before jumping into anything new. I want a healthy fresh start when I’m ready for it. For now, I’m focusing on myself.”

The last time 90 Day Fiance fans saw Evelyn and David together on the series was on 90 Day Fiance: Love Games in 2021. Later that year, Evelyn and David went their separate ways after the New Hampshire native accused David of emotional abuse and a “sexless” marriage.

Evelyn’s shocking split from David Vázquez Zermeño

Evelyn came forward with the shocking claims just days after announcing her split from David late last year. She claimed that she “endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship.”

“This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality,” Evelyn added before noting that she was leaning on her faith to get her through the rough patch. “This is a very difficult time for me and there is a long road of healing ahead, but I’m trusting God and the plan He has for me.”

For his part, David denied the allegations and made his own statement that read, “God knows the truth about all our marital problems. Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details.”

These days, rather than focusing on getting into another relationship, Evelyn is taking other approaches to help her move on from her split.

The 22-year-old singer/songwriter has been volunteering at a local horse shelter, helping her parents renovate their historic home in her home state of New Hampshire, and writing novels.

Evelyn said of moving on from David, “It’s so important to stay busy during the healing process, which I have been doing for sure.”

90 Day: The Single Life is currently on hiatus.