Evelyn Cormier claims mental and emotional abuse, ‘sexless’ marriage amid divorce from David Vázquez Zermeño

90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier has come forward with some shocking claims about her failed marriage to David Zermeño.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Evelyn announced that she was “divorcing David” after four years of marriage and “after prayerful consideration and counsel.”

90 Day Fiance alum Evelyn Cormier accuses ex-husband David Zermeño of abuse

Now, Evelyn has provided some surprising details about her marriage to David in what she says lead to their relationship’s demise.

Speaking with In Touch, Evelyn dropped a bombshell when she revealed, “I’ve endured mental and emotional abuse because of a passionless, sexless and narcissistic relationship.”

“This is a good reminder that not everything you see on social media is reality,” Evelyn told the outlet.

Evelyn shared that she’s leaning on her faith to get her through this rough time in her life.

“This is a very difficult time for me and there is a long road of healing ahead, but I’m trusting God and the plan He has for me,” Evelyn expressed.

David Zermeño denies Evelyn Cormier’s accusations of abuse

When David was reached for comment, he “completely” denied “those accusations” and made his own statement to In Touch.

“God knows the truth about all our marital problems,” David shared. “Out of respect to our marriage that lasted four years, I wish not to disclose any more details.”

Evelyn and David tied the knot in 2017 when Evelyn was just 18 years old while David was 26 years old. Both Evelyn and David were virgins when they met and saved themselves for marriage.

David is a native of Granada, Spain and Evelyn hails from Claremont, New Hampshire. Shortly after their marriage, the former couple moved to Los Angeles, California to pursue their respective careers. Evelyn works as a musician and David is a real estate agent.

Evelyn even had a brief stint on American Idol in 2019 during Season 17.

Evelyn and David’s divorce didn’t come as too much of a shock, as there have been signs of trouble in paradise for some time.

Both David and Evelyn completely scrubbed each other from their Instagram accounts before news of their divorce became public.

Before going public with news that she was divorcing David, Evelyn first recorded an Instagram Live where she told her fans, before deleting the video.

Earlier this year, Evelyn revealed that she got annoyed by the number of people who incessantly ask her about her then-marriage to David.

“It just gets annoying because, you know, people are constantly asking if we’re still together or, you know, checking if I’m wearing my wedding ring or if I’m not wearing my wedding ring,” she stated.

“And it’s like, you know, I do a lot of modeling on the side and I don’t always wear my wedding ring, but that doesn’t mean there’s trouble in paradise,” she continued. “People like to read into everything.”

