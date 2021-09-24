Evelin’s friend Raul threatens to tell Corey’s secret on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

In Sunday’s episode, Raul will threaten to tell Evelin about Corey cheating. Pic credit: TLC

In a sneak peek of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s new episode, Corey Rathgeber could be in some hot water with Evelin Villegas after her friend Raul Cabrera snitches.

The clip shows Corey opening up to his surf buddy, but Raul turns the tables and threatens to expose his misdeeds to Evelin instead of supporting the 90 Day Fiance star.

Corey is seen looking stressed as he tells Raul, “I’m torn and don’t know what to do, man.”

Corey is sold out by Raul on The Other Way

During the 90 Day Fiance star’s confessional, Corey shared that he lied to Evelin when telling her he wasn’t intimate with Jenny, the woman he had an affair with while in Peru.

Raul wasted no time telling Corey that he thinks he should “man up,” saying, “If you don’t tell Evelin the full truth, I’m going to have to tell her.”

Corey should not be surprised that Raul’s alliance lies with Evelin. After all, he admitted during the Season 1 Tell All for The Other Way that he had feelings for Evelin too and even confessed that he’d want to date her if things didn’t work out with Corey.

Is it possible that Raul is still hoping to break up Evelin and Corey? Or have they moved past that?

Obviously, Raul does not value the friendship with Corey and may have an ulterior motive, but the American continues to trust him.

Evelin and Corey have upset 90 Day Fiance fans

90 Day Fiance fans are already annoyed with the couple’s storyline after Evelin revealed that she married Corey two years ago.

Viewers of the 90 Day Fiance franchise felt that they had been lied to by the couple and the network.

After the episode, Corey tried to save face by writing a message on his Instagram saying, “Its finally revealed that we did actually get married years ago… Stay tuned because so many of long-awaited questions will be answered very soon! Are you guys ready?”

Most TLC viewers are over Corey and Evelin’s time on the show and are not interested in the outcome of their relationship anymore.

90 Day Fiance fans don’t like Evelin

Evelin has been a hard sell for the franchise, mainly due to her selfish attitude. She often treats Corey badly and truly shows no emotion toward him.

Each week, 90 Day Fiance viewers watch as she walks all over Corey and even enlists the help of her two sisters to make fun of him.

The most recent episode showed her sisters feeding him bull testicle soup. Upon finding out, instead of becoming angry, Corey tried to placate their worries and win them over.

Corey truly has no one in his corner helping him fight his battles.

Sunday’s episode should prove to Corey that no one in Evelin’s life values his input or feelings, but odds are the American will just end up groveling to Evelin for forgiveness.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.