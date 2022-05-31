Evelin Villegas wears crop top while in her ‘happy place’ with Corey Rathgeber 

Evelin Villegas rocks a sexy crop top. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas has been keeping busy with her renovated cocktail bar, but that’s not the only good thing going on in her life. The reality TV personality is also happy in her marriage to Corey Rathgeber as they continue to work on their relationship.

Evelin recently shared a post on social media of her and Corey while dressed in a crop top and matching pants and noted that she was in her “happy place.”

Evelin and Corey have come a long way since we last saw them on TV.

Their rocky relationship was riddled with drama and their secret marriage was on the rocks before they even told the world that they had already tied the knot. However, the couple went through with an official ceremony and ended the season on a high.

Since then, they’ve been enjoying time together working hard and playing harder.

Evelin Villegas shows off toned abs in a crop top

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star is enjoying life in Ecuador with Corey Rathgeber right by her side. She recently shared a few posts on social media, looking happier than ever and quite stylish in her all-black outfit.

The videos which were posted on Evelin’s Instagram Story were taken at her cocktail bar. After the location was affected by the pandemic, Evelin and Corey revamped the space, and since they reopened business has been booming.

She’s shared many photos of the packed beachside location as the reality TV stars are very involved in the day-to-day running of the business and spend most of their time there.

We managed to grab some screenshots from the clips that Evelin posted from the location earlier today.

In one photo, she showed off a bit of skin in a black belly-baring crop top and matching culotte pants which she paired with sandals and a wide-brimmed hat. Evelin’s big smile was very in tune with what she wrote in the post, “My happy place.”

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber are enjoying their time together

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star wasn’t alone in her happy place, her husband Corey Rathgeber was right by her side.

As Evelin showed off the beautiful backdrop, we caught a glimpse of Corey in the background.

The U.S native currently resides in Ecuador with Evelin as they both run the beachside bar. Aside from working close together, the couple has also been spending plenty of quality time having fun as well.

Corey and Evelin recently enjoyed a romantic getaway in the Caribbean to celebrate Evelin’s 33rd birthday.

The couple had an amazing vacation in San Andres for a few days, and they shared plenty of photos from their time together.

