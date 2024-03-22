Evelin Villegas ‘trying again’ to live in the U.S., Corey Rathgeber hopeful she’ll ‘adjust better’ this time

Evelin Villegas may not have liked living in the U.S. the first time, but she’s willing to give it another shot.

Evelin and her husband, Corey Rathgeber, have been living in her native country, Ecuador, since 2019.

When we first met the couple during Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Evelin was in the U.S. on a tourist visa.

However, Evelin didn’t like America and longed to return to South America.

Although Evelin and Corey have been living in Ecuador for five years, and Corey was granted Ecuadorian residency, it appears the two are itching to get back to the States.

Taking to Instagram, Corey recorded himself to share a “big” update with his fans and followers.

Corey Rathgeber reveals Evelin Villegas has been waiting three years for her K-1 visa

“I got called back to the USA to interview for Evelins visa!” Corey announced, adding that he was “very nervous and worried.”

As Corey wrote in his caption, Evelin was to be interviewed in Ecuador, and they’ve been waiting three years since they filed for a K-1 spousal visa for Evelin to enter the U.S. legally.

“It’s crazy to think that we have been together for nearly 10 years and almost married for 5, and she still can not even enter the USA,” Corey continued. “It’s not right.”

Corey also noted that he and Evelin will have some “very big” decisions to make if her K-1 visa is approved, likely meaning they’ll have to decide whether to stay in Ecuador or move to the U.S.

In the comments section of the Reel, Corey was met with quite a few questions from curious fans.

Corey tells 90 Day Fiance fans that he’s hopeful Evelin will ‘adjust better’ to living in the U.S.

90 Day Fiance viewers expressed their confusion about Evelin applying for her K-1 visa since that was never her plan … at least not from what we’ve watched on TLC.

In response to one of his Instagram followers, Corey explained that Evelin had a change of heart.

“I thought she ONLY cares to be in Ecuador??” commented @bxnina21_.

Corey replied, acknowledging that he’s hopeful Evelin can make living in America a reality for them this time.

Corey wrote, “She had a really hard time adjusting when she visited years ago. But I’m hoping she can adjust better this time.”

In 2022, Evelin addressed a possible move back to the U.S. during an Instagram Q&A.

As Monsters and Critics reported, Evelin revealed that her K-1 visa paperwork had been submitted.

“My paperwork has been submitted. Hopefully gets approved and I can go to the [U.S.] and meet all of you there,” Evelin wrote. “I was there before the show so it’ll be interesting to see how it looks now and see if people in Corey’s town treat me differently.”

Corey is correct that he and Evelin would have a lot of major decisions to consider if and when her K-1 visa gets approved.

The couple owns and operates the Engabao Beach Club Resort in Ecuador, so if Evelin and Corey decide to call the U.S. home, they’ll have to rethink their career options.

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.