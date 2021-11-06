Evelin Villegas tells viewer that Corey Rathberger is ‘still begging’ after being bashed for mistreating him

90 Day Fiance’s Evelin has a lot to say. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’s Evelin Villegas is not one to mince words and now her fiery comebacks are being aimed right at one fan who’s giving her shade over her treatment of Corey.

Fans fire at Evelin over her treatment of Corey

Evelin is a bit of a mixed bag among fans’ opinions. Some find the fiery Ecuadorian native fun and exciting, and some find her less amusing and more of “a brat” as one expressed on Evelin’s Instagram.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber’s relationship can go from zero to one hundred, real quick. The two are often breaking up and getting back together with Corey moving in and out of the home depending on what fans feel are Evelin’s ever-changing moods. Some fans have even gone so far as to advise Corey to divorce his “controlling” wife.

The couple’s recent breakup came after Corey finally revealed to his wife that his fling with his Peruvian girlfriend, Jenny, had been a little more than a fling and the two had actually been in a relationship.

When Evelin heard the news, she kicked Corey out of the house, called him a “lying coward,” and asked him to sign divorce papers. It was further than viewers had ever seen Evelin take it, and many wondered what the future would hold for the 90 Day couple.

But Corey rode out the storm and last week’s episode found the two speaking with a marriage counselor and discussing Corey moving back in.

Sign up for our newsletter!

But Evelin wasn’t quite ready to forgive and forget yet as she allowed Corey back in the home, but only the guest room.

While anger over an affair is generally understandable, some fans do not agree with Evelin’s treatment of Corey as she was the one who kicked Corey out and broke things off prior to the affair.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin responds to the haters

Evelin did not hesitate as she immediately fired back at the viewer’s angry comment.

She replied that Corey was “still begging,” meaning he was still asking to get back with her, and that the “haters” were the ones hurting.

This is not Corey and Evelin’s first rodeo with rumors of infidelity or the first time their marriage and relationship have been in trouble. But regardless, the two seem to always find their way back to each other, often with Corey defending Evelin against the fan backlash.

But Evelin has made it clear she does not need Corey to defend her and from the way she handles viewers’ negative comments, it does seem like she’s doing just fine defending herself.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC.