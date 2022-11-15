Evelin Villegas talks about breast augmentation

Evelin Villegas spoke about breast augmentation with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas got candid with fans during a recent Q&A.

The 29-year-old was asked a personal question about whether she had a breast augmentation.

Evelin, who has a small and very slender frame, answered the question by sharing a sultry picture of herself from the stomach up while wearing a multi-colored bikini top.

The photo was accompanied by a caption where Evelin said, “Lol noooo.”

Further commenting, “Never had a surgery but I love my [cherry emoji] and think they are perfect for my body [hugging face emoji.].”

While Evelin may have had a major glow-up from Season 1 of The Other Way to now, it seems that none of it is attributed to plastic surgery.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber are 90 Day Fiance franchise alums

90 Day Fiance fans were initially introduced to Evelin and her now-husband Corey Rathgeber when the pair were featured on Season 1 of the hit spinoff, The Other Way.

Viewers learned of their relationship’s checkered past with breaks where Evelin hooked up with other people.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Evelin also made it clear to Corey that she did not want to get married or have kids and that he would have to figure out another way to stay in Ecuador if he wanted to be with her.

The pair had met when Corey was backpacking through South America. Evelin came to America and stayed with Corey at his family’s Mormon compound in Washington but hated it and found Corey’s family unwelcoming.

Corey and Evelin came back for Season 3 of The Other Way and revealed that they had secretly gotten married the year before.

Their big wedding took place at the end of the season after a lot of drama occurred between Corey and Evelin’s sisters, who had never liked him.

Furthermore, Corey’s relationship with another woman while he and Evelin were on a break was a touchy subject.

Since The Other Way, Corey and Evelin have appeared several times on 90 Day Diaries.

Corey plans on living in Ecuador

In mid-September, Corey updated 90 Day fans about the status of his permanent residency visa in Ecuador.

He and Evelin made a video from the immigration office and said that they turned in all of Corey’s documentation so he could remain in Ecuador permanently.

They did not comment on whether they were following through with Evelin’s American spousal visa like they had talked about on 90 Day Diaries.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.