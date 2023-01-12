Evelin Villegas rocks a red bikini. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas has been flying under the radar for a little while, but she recently emerged with a red-hot look.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star chatted with her social media followers in a Q & A and shared a skimpy bikini photo.

Evelin was asked about the lovely weather in her home country of Ecuador, and she noted in her response that it’s always perfect for a beach day.

Evelin also posted a photo clad in a red two-piece with delicate straps and a tie string in the center. The bikini bottoms were a hipster style with tie strings at the sides.

The TLC personality snapped the full-body photo while standing poolside, seemingly at a resort. However, being in a bikini is a regular occurrence for Evelin, who owns a beachside bar in Ecuador and is often at the beach with her husband, Corey Rathgeber, and their dog.

“Is it always sunny where you live?” asked a curious Instagram user

“Yeap Always perfect for the beach 🏝️” responded Evelin.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas opens up in an Instagram Q&A

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star also shared some of the questions and responses from her Instagram Q&A, including an update about a possible move to the U.S.

“Would you come live in the US[?]” asked the commenter.

Evelin revealed that her paperwork has already been submitted and added, “hopefully next year I’ll be there.”

As viewers know, Evelin and her Corey currently reside in Ecuador, but it seems the U.S. native might return to his home country permanently if Evelin’s paperwork gets approved.

However, Evelin also made it clear that she and Corey have a lot of things to figure out before that happens.

She also responded to a fun question from one Instagram user who asked what she would do if she won the lottery.

“Lol I’ll start planning how to fake my own death, buy an island an dissapear.”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas promotes Flat Tummy

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star has her fair share of Instagram followers on Instagram–212k, to be exact.

That makes her a prime candidate for a social media influencer, and she joined forces with Flat Tummy Co. some time ago and promoted the brand in a short promo.

In a trio of photos posted on Instagram, Evelin showed off her toned stomach in a crop top while posing with a bottle of Flat Tummy gummies.

“Getting back on track this new year with @flattummyco 💕 I love how my body feels after one of these, I’m already so excited for those final results,” wrote Evelin in her caption.

“Take it from me and pick one up at get.flattummyco.com/shop” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.