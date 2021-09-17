Evelin Villegas speaks out after sisters get hate from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers

Evelin Villegas defended her sisters after they came under fire by 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas came to her sisters’ defense after fans of The Other Way threw shade their way.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber have faced their fair share of struggles in their relationship.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers recently learned that the couple was secretly married in 2019.

Evelin dropped the bomb on her sisters while they accompanied her to go wedding dress shopping, ironically.

Evelin’s sisters Lipsi and Lesly aren’t exactly fans of Corey, especially after they learned that he hooked up with a girl named Jenny from Peru while he and Evelin were broken up.

And who could forget the time Evelin’s sisters made Corey eat a “special soup” consisting of bull penis?

Lipsi and Lesly also gave their sister Evelin a lot of flak when she announced that she was planning a wedding with Corey, and made it no secret that they weren’t fond of him.

Because of their harsh criticism of and treatment towards Corey on the show, Evelin’s sisters have received some backlash from 90 Day Fiance fans.

Now, Evelin has come to her sisters’ defense and promised her fans that they’ll eventually come to know and love them.

During an Instagram Live, Evelin answered some of her fans’ burning questions, and one of them was about Lipsi and Lesly.

Evelin Villegas defends her sisters from 90 Day Fiance viewers’ backlash

The question read, “What do you think of all the negative feedback towards your sisters from the show?”

Evelin included pictures of her sisters, along with their Instagram handles, and answered, “My sisters are the best humans I know.”

The 32-year-old Ecuadorian native continued, “They are just looking [out] for me like every sisters will do. The hate is only from people who are just sad loser haters and being mean to other[s] make them feel better.”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

“But at the end we have a beautiful family and strong love for each other. Haters have nothing! You will all fall in love with my sis ❤,” Evelin concluded her answer, defending her sisters.

During the scene in which Evelin was wedding dress shopping with her sisters, she told them, “I told you that Corey was flirting with girls. But you don’t know that he had this girl in Peru, and he was presenting her as his ‘girlfriend.'”

90 Day Fiance viewers slam Evelin and Corey for hiding their marriage

Then, Evelin dropped the hammer when she told her sisters, “Well, now I have to tell you something. The truth of the matter is, one year ago, Corey and I went to Guayaquil and got married.”

Corey and Evelin received a lot of backlash online for keeping their marriage a secret from 90 Day Fiance viewers.

Corey confirmed their secret nuptials on an Instagram post shared by 90 Day Fiance, showing the clip when Evelin broke the news to her sisters.

He also promised viewers answers to their “long-awaited” questions this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.

Evelin took to her Instagram Stories to explain the secret wedding to her fans and explained that it “had nothing to do with” the show.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery Plus.