Evelin Villegas shows off ‘surfer body’ in 2015 throwback photo with Corey Rathgeber

90 Day Fiance alum Evelin Villegas and her husband Corey Rathgeber have been Halloween celebrators since their relationship’s early days.

Giving 90 Day fans a glimpse into a past Halloween she shared with Corey, Evelin posted a throwback photo of the pair from 2015.

It seems that they were going for an Aladin and Jasmine costume look.

In the nighttime photo, a trim-looking Corey was wearing large flowy white pants with a black open front vest and a red fez on his head. In his hand, he held a genie lamp.

Evelin stood right next to him with a big smile on her face and one hand seemingly wrapped around Corey’s waist. She wore a blue flowy skirt with a charm belt around her hips, a tube top, and some bracelets on her wrist.

Evelin’s midsection looked flat and toned, which she seemed to give a nod to in her caption by saying, “2015 Halloween [watery eyes and smile in hearts emojis] @coreyrathgeber90 that surfer body [sweat face emoji].”

Are Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas staying in Ecuador or going to America?

Corey and Evelin met around eight years ago when Corey was backpacking through South America. The pair hit it off, and Evelin moved to America with Corey and lived on his family’s Mormon compound in Washington.

Evelin did not have a good time in America and said she did not feel welcomed by Corey’s community or family, so the pair moved to Evelin’s native Ecuador.

It was revealed on Season 3 of The Other Way that Corey and Evelin had secretly married the year before so that Corey could stay in Ecuador.

However, it came out on 90 Day Diaries that Corey was missing paperwork and would need to file for his Ecuadorian residency visa from America because his visa was expiring.

He asked Evelin if they could file for a US spousal visa so that she could try living with him again in America, and after a lot of hesitation, she agreed.

Corey had a recent development with his Ecuadorian residency

In mid-September 2022, Corey and Evelin gave 90 Day fans an update about Corey’s permanent residency in Ecuador.

They revealed from the Ecuadorian immigration office that they had all the necessary paperwork and were filing that day.

They did not announce whether returning to America was off the table.

Corey and Evelin own and operate a bar/restaurant in Evelin’s hometown of Engabao, Ecuador.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.