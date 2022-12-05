Evelin Villegas serves looks in leopard print bikini

Evelin Villegas had a moment with Corey Rathgeber while wearing a bikini. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas has a strong social media presence and loves to show fans what’s going on in her life with her husband, Corey Rathgeber.

Recently, Evelin sported a leopard print bikini to serve looks and showcase her confidence, while her video led to a surprise.

Evelin appeared in the lightly-filtered selfie video with minimal makeup as the shot began from farther away but panned close up to reveal Evelin’s face with filled-in eyebrows and noticeable mascara.

Evelin was wearing a beige bikini top with brown and black leopard spots that she paired with small gold hoop earrings.

As the video panned out once more, Corey jumped into the frame with his arms wrapped around Evelin as she smiled with her eyes closed while Corey kissed her on the neck.

Evelin tagged Corey in the Instagram Story she shared with her 213k followers.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber own and operate a bar/restaurant

When Corey and Evelin first appeared on Season 1 of the hit 90 Day Fiance spinoff, The Other Way, Corey had mentioned that he put his life’s savings into a restaurant business with Evelin in her hometown of Engabao, Ecuador.

During the pandemic, Corey and Evelin revealed that their business had been taken from them, with Corey citing, “It was a very sad day when our bar and Evelins family’s restaurant of 18 years was destroyed and taken away from us. Jealously from an individual was the cause that ultimately took us away. It was her desire to end and destroy our successful business.”

In February 2022, Corey and Evelin had a grand re-opening of their bar/restaurant, called Playa Paraiso, and celebrated it as a “family business.”

Corey’s visa status in Ecuador

In mid-September, Corey gave an update to 90 Day fans about his visa status in Ecuador. With Evelin by his side, Corey revealed that they were at the Ecuadorian immigration office and turning in all of Corey’s necessary paperwork to get his permanent residency.

When he was on Season 4 of 90 Day Diaries, Corey said that he didn’t have the right paperwork together to successfully apply for the visa and that he would need to go back to America and apply from there.

At that time, he asked Evelin if she would be on board with him filing for a US spousal visa for her so she could go with him while he sorted out his visa to stay in Ecuador. She agreed, and the pair started making plans in that direction.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way is currently on hiatus.