Evelin Villegas experienced a real scare after a powerful earthquake hit her home country of Ecuador over the weekend.

However, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star did not allow the natural disaster to stop her from having fun.

She posted many photos from a poolside getaway with her friends as they enjoyed a day out at a fancy resort, but there was no sign of her husband, Corey Rathgeber, anywhere in the mix.

Evelin donned one of her favorite colors, pink, in the images shared online and, in one post, briefly mentioned the earthquake.

Evelin snapped a bare-faced selfie showing off her stunning auburn locs while clad in the tie-string, two-piece bikini.

“Here surviving after the big scared of the 6.5 earthquake,” she wrote.

Evelin Villegas rocks a pink bikini. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

At around midday on Saturday, a 6.7 magnitude earthquake hit the southern coast of Ecuador, and so far, 15 people have been reported dead and 400 injured.

Evelin’s hometown of Engaboa is also located in the southern region, but so far, no fatalities have been reported in that area. BBC News noted that this was the strongest earthquake to hit the country since 2016.

Evelin Villegas enjoys a plunge in the pool on a weekend getaway

The TLC star continued to capture her fun day out as she took a dip in the pool with her friends. One snap showed her clad in a black cap–seemingly from the resort where she was staying–while her three friends posed for the camera.

Another snap showed a solo Evelin, this time, holding a cocktail as she enjoyed the water.

Evelin Villagas poolside snaps. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

It seems Corey was on work duty this weekend while his wife spent some time with her friends. The couple currently runs a successful restaurant and beachside bar in Engaboa, and they have plans for more business ventures in the future.

That’s not the only thing that’s been going well for Corey and Evelin. They’ve also been putting in the effort to work on their marriage.

In 2022, Evelin revealed that couples therapy and traveling together have been a saving grace for their relationship, and she proudly confessed that now they have a happy marriage.

