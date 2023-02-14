Evelin Villegas models all-black for weekend getaway

Evelin Villegas is living her best life in her home country of Ecuador, and she recently enjoyed a getaway at a fancy resort.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way alum shared photos from her fun-filled weekend on social media as she donned a few stylish pieces.

Evelin ditched the bright colors for a moment and opted for a black skirt set during a night out, and she also wore a black bikini for some poolside fun.

In the nighttime photo, the TLC personality seemed to be inside a dimly lit bar or club with artsy murals all around.

Evelin snapped a mirror selfie inside the venue clad in a black crop top and a matching midi skirt.

The other photo posted on Evelin’s Instagram Story showed her in a strappy black bikini and sandals as she perched on a bench. She added a tan hat as she posed for the snap in the sun.

Evelin Villegas on a weekend getaway. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin recently shared photos from another poolside lounge as she showed off her fresh new hairdo. She once sported light brown hair with blonde highlights, but now her locks are a much darker shade of brown.

The 29-year-old later posted more snapshots from her getaway on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her time at the beachfront resort, where she spent a few days.

90 Day Fiance star Evelin Villegas has been busy with her business

Evelin and her husband Corey Rathgeber are no longer cast members on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way after tying the knot in their final season on the show.

However, the couple has been keeping busy away from the reality TV cameras as they focus on their beachside bar.

The business suffered a setback a few years ago when Evelin lost the bar Corey had invested thousands of dollars in. However, they bounced back with a bigger and better Coctales Del Paraiso, which they dubbed a family business.

The new bar was opened in 2022, and Corey proudly declared that it will be the most successful bar on the Ecuadorian coastline.

The couple spends most of their days running the business, which is doing quite well.

Evelin Villegas stays in shape with Flat Tummy Co.

The Ecuadorian native spends a lot of her time at the beach, so she’s often clad in a bikini. Evelin is also an avid surfer, which helps her to stay fit, but she also gets a little help thanks to Flat Tummy Co.

The TLC star endorsed the company’s Flat Tummy Apple Cider Gummies with snaps of herself with the product.

Evelin noted in the ad that she was “Getting back on track this new year with @flattummyco 💕.”

“I love how my body feels after one of these, I’m already so excited for those final results. Take it from me and pick one up at get.flattummyco.com/shop,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.