Evelin Villegas is in therapy following tons of online hate, says ‘I cry so much’

Evelin Villegas says she’s in therapy. Pic credit:@ EvelinVillegas/YouTube

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas is one of the most hated cast members on the show, and now she’s in therapy to cope with all the backlash. Evelin and Corey Rathgeber’s relationship has been playing out for a few years now, but the current season has viewers even more infuriated with Evelin.

After cheating on Corey a few years ago, people now feel she’s in no position to get upset that Corey was with another woman while they were on a break. So despite finding out that the couple had secretly tied the knot–which means Corey was married when he cheated– viewers have no sympathy for Evelin.

Evelin Villegas speaks out amid hate from viewers

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star recently shared a lengthy post on Instagram about how she’s been dealing with all the hate. And despite her tough demeanor, the constant backlash, criticism, and name-calling have affected Evelin.

“Evil-in .. she is so cold, she has no heart, evil, mean, ice queen and more,” wrote Evelin. “We all have a sweet heart but situations in life make us guarded, I don’t trust nobody, I don’t open my heart cause when I had it has always ended up bad.”

She continued, “It’s always so easy to judge and to make assumptions about people, maybe I just love different but doesn’t mean I don’t love or have no feelings… the haters say they were laughing [hysterically] after seeing me break, my pain somehow gives them joy, it makes their day.”

The TLC personality said she wishes her drama with Corey was a private matter and not played out for the world to see.

However, “that option was never given to me I was blindsided and betray[ed] by the person I thought will have my back and now here I am entertaining you with one of the hardest moments of my life,” noted Evelin.

Evelin Villegas is now in therapy

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way cast member continued her lengthy post and she was very transparent about her feelings.

“This has broke[n] me, you all haters can be happy. I’m in a process of healing and I’m also seeing a therapist,” revealed Evelin.

“I cry so much, I have so much anger and I have close myself more than I have ever been before,” she continued, “[These] last two years have been hell, all the issues, all the hate, losing my bar, the rumors, and lies about me, the judgment…”

Before ending her post, Evelin said, “I’m so tired, at the end of the day I’m just a girl [on] your tv. No need for so much f**king hate! You love talking about karma well I wish nothing but the same that you wish for me.”

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.

