Evelin Villegas in tiny tube top poses in front of beautiful backdrop

Evelin Villegas looked cute and comfortable in front of a gorgeous view. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas seems to be living her best life, as evidenced by a recent flex.

The 29-year-old Ecuadorian beauty dazzled in a picture she shared on her Instagram Story with her 212k followers.

In the photo, Evelin wore a tiny tube top with corset-like accents, and the fabric was white with a delicate floral design. She paired it with high-waisted casual and comfortable-looking black pants and pink and white slider sandals.

Evelin accessorized with several bracelets on her wrists, dark sunglasses, and seemed to be holding a passport in her hand, although she did not geotag her location.

For her pose, Evelin was sitting on a U-shaped stone block in front of a sweeping backdrop of a pool with the ocean beyond. Her free hand held onto the side of her glasses as she tilted her head slightly and served a nonchalant look.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She had a small emoji of a girl dancing on the bottom right of the photo but did not add a caption.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas got real about breast augmentation

Evelin has been known to do Instagram Q&As with 90 Day fans. In one such session in November 2022, she was asked whether she had gotten a breast augmentation.

She answered by sharing a photo of her top half in a bikini.

Evelin responded with a “lol” and said that she had not.

She further described, “Never had a surgery but I love my [cherry emoji] and think they are perfect for my body [hugging face emoji].”

Evelin has a naturally slender frame and often shows off her flat stomach and physique in bikini pictures.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber own and operate a bar/restaurant

When Corey and Evelin were originally on Season 1 of The Other Way, Corey revealed that he had poured his life’s savings into a bar restaurant with Evelin in her hometown of Engabao, Ecuador.

However, during the pandemic, the pair revealed their business had been taken from them. Corey said of the circumstances, “Jealously from an individual was the cause that ultimately took us away.”

Fortunately, they shared the news that they reopened Coctales Del Paraiso in February 2022 and had a grand opening where Evelin called it a “family business.”

At the time, Corey said they were hoping to make it the most successful bar and restaurant on the Ecuadorian coastline.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 4 premieres Sunday, January 29 at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.