Evelin Villegas in skimpy, belly-baring top gets flirty with Corey Rathgeber

Things are still going well between 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Couple Evelin Villegas and her husband Corey Rathgeber and she recently shared a post to prove it.

Evelin shared a video clad in a skimpy crop top while enjoying the beach with Corey and the couple looked happy and carefree as they played with their dog.

Seeing the pair in such a good place is quite a surprise for longtime viewers of the show, who probably would not imagine them ending up together.

Evelin and Corey’s rocky relationship has played out on the show for years as a slew of issues caused them to break up and then get back into their toxic patterns.

Admittedly their relationship has taken a turn for the better. Evelin recently noted that these days they spent a lot of time together working and going on dates.

They currently live in Evelin’s hometown of Engaboa, Ecuador, and spend their days running their beachside bar which appears to be doing well. Spending that much time together doesn’t always bode well for some married couples, but it’s working wonders for Corey and Evelin’s relationship.

Evelin Villegas in a skimpy crop top gets flirty with Corey Rathgeber

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star shared a recent post on social media looking very happy as she enjoyed her time at the beach with Corey and their dog.

In the Instagram video, Evelin was clad in a colorful off-the-shoulder top showing off plenty of skin in the belly-baring top. She also paired jeans and sandals with the casual outfit.

The clip showed Corey embracing Evelin from behind as they both smiled into the camera. The video also showed them both enjoying playtime on the beach with their happy husky and a beautiful sunset in the background.

Meanwhile, the family of three will remain that way for quite some time because Evelin has already made it clear that having kids is not in her plans.

“The older I get the more I realize is just not on my path of life to have babies. I’m very happy where I am,” said Evelin.

Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber are doing well

If Evelin’s recent post wasn’t proof enough that her marriage to Corey is going great, she made the admission herself.

During a recent Q&A viewers were curious about their relationship and the 90 Day Fiance star opened up about the state of her marriage.

Evelin noted that things are great between her and Corey and that they “go on dates ” and “hang out together every day.”

Evelin also confessed that she and Corey are not worried about the things that happened in the past but are just focused on the present.

