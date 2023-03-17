Evelin Villegas frolics on the beach in neon bikini

Evelin Villegas had us green with envy when she rocked a show-stopping bikini for a day at the beach.

This is just another day for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star who lives near the beach.

Evelin and her husband Corey Rathgeber also own a beachside bar, so donning a bikini is a daily occurrence for the Ecuadorian native.

Meanwhile, Evelin turned heads in the brightly colored neon number, and she captured the moment while frolicking in the ocean.

She struck a few model poses in the images shared on Instagram while clad in a red bucket hat and her two-piece swimwear, with one leg crossed.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Evelin was much happier in the second snap, which showed her smiling as she emerged from the water.

Evelin Villegas gets rave reviews on her stunning swimwear

After sharing the stunning beach photos on Instagram, Evelin’s followers took notice, and they showered her with compliments.

“That color really does it for you! 🔥😍,” wrote one commenter.

“Love the swimsuit !🔥” added someone else.

One Instagram user told Evelin that she was “The most beautiful young women on instagram ❤️.”

Another commenter added, “Looking amazing as always @evelin_villegas_ecuador ❤️❤️.”

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

It’s all love for Evelin Villegas after leaving 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

The sweet comments are a far cry from the hateful messages that once littered Evelin’s social media posts.

Things got so bad, in fact, that Corey came to her defense on social media and urged people to be nicer to his now-wife. He also threatened to block commenters who made nasty comments on his page about Evelin.

Interestingly, the long-standing hatred of Evelin was because of Corey and her treatment of him over the years.

The couple’s on-again-off-again relationship was filled with ups and downs as they battled infidelity, shocking secrets, and conflicting views about marriage and kids, to name a few. Those issues played out on the show for a few years, with Evelin often getting the blame from viewers for the problems in their relationship.

The couple’s final season on the TLC show ended with a wedding, and these days their relationship is flourishing.

Furthermore, their absence from TV also means that the pair, and especially Evelin, is not subjected to the constant hate that comes with being painted as a reality TV villain.

Evelin Villegas stays in shape with Flat Tummy Co.

Evelin’s daily lifestyle keeps her fit, but she gets an extra push with Flat Tummy Co. and their apple cider vinegar gummies.

She promoted the product on social media some time ago and noted, “Getting back on track this new year with @flattummyco 💕 I love how my body feels after one of these, I’m already so excited for those final results.”

Evelin Villegas’ Flat Tummy ad. Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

The apple cider vinegar gummies are designed to support weight management and help to reduce appetite, improve energy and support gut health.

The product contains B vitamins and is non-GMO, vegan, gluten and gelatine-free.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.