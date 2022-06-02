Evelin Villegas dishes on her bikini body, says she and Corey Rathgeber are ‘very good’

Corey Rathgeber and Evelin Villegas are doing great. Pic credit: TLC

Life is going pretty well for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star Evelin Villegas and that includes her marriage to Corey Rathgeber.

The reality TV personality, who currently lives in Ecuador with Corey, just revealed that they’re doing great, which is a complete change from the relationship we’ve seen play out on the show.

The pair seems to have found their stride after many years of a tumultuous relationship. After secretly tying the knot, the couple split, and Evelin was contemplating divorce before they even told the world that they were married.

Eventually, they spilled the beans in the latest season of the TLC show and decided to give their love another shot. Corey and Evelin had an official wedding ceremony to close out the season and since then, their marriage has taken a turn for the better.

Evelin Villegas says she and Corey Rathgeber are ‘very good’

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star gave an update on her marriage to Corey Rathgeber during an Instagram Q&A.

As usual, curious viewers wanted to know how the couple have been doing since wrapping the show and Evelin admitted that things between them are great.

“We are very good. Focusing on the present,” shared Evelin. “We got back a little bit ago from vacay.”

That vacay involved a trip to San Andres to celebrate Evelin’s 29th birthday and the couple shared lots of photos from the romantic getaway.

Evelin was grateful for the time away and posted, “[On] an island for my birthday. I am in the place I want to be in life. I work hard and I play harder.”

While dishing about her relationship, the TLC also shared what they have been doing to keep things on track.

“We go on dates and we hang out together every day,” added Evelin.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

Evelin Villegas dishes on her bikini body

During the Instagram Q&A, the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star also asked about keeping her body in tip-top shape. With the beach outside her door, Evelin is always in a bikini, and her body looks amazing.

However, she had no problem sharing the secret.

“I eat mostly just seafood not frozen food, organic and healthy overall,” said Evelin, who noted that these days she has to watch her weight unlike years ago when she could eat a lot and not gain weight.

Pic credit: @evelin_villegas_ecuador/Instagram

“I don’t eat almost every morning for the last year, and I eat till I’m satisfied and not full. … Corey and I usually share plates also if they are big,” she confessed.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.