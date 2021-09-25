Evelin Villegas defends ‘bull ball soup’ she and sisters fed to Corey, 90 Day Fiance fans slam her

Evelin Villegas told 90 Day Fiance fans that “only macho men” eat the bull ball soup her sisters fed her husband Corey Rathgeber, but they weren’t having it. Pic credit: TLC

Fans of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way bashed Evelin Villegas after she defended feeding a soup made of bull balls to her husband, Corey Rathgeber.

This season on The Other Way, viewers watched a scene where Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber joined Evelin’s sisters for lunch.

Evelin’s sisters Lesly and Lipsi ordered on Corey’s behalf and ensured he got a big bowl of Caldo de Tronquito, which translates to “trunk broth” in English.

The soup actually contains beef phallus, and according to Evelin, it’s a sign of achieving manhood in her culture.

The official 90 Day Fiance Instagram page shared a rewind of Episode 4 from Season 3 of The Other Way and included the scene when Corey was served with the soup.

Evelin must have seen all of the comments criticizing her and her sisters’ soup choice for Corey, and she commented on the post with an explanation as to why Corey was fed the soup.

Evelin Villegas defends feeding ‘bull ball’ soup to Corey Rathgeber

“Bulls balls soups , some men believe that eating it will give them the physical capabilities and virility of a bull, or at least enhance their libido,” Evelin wrote on the post.

“Also make them more manly . Only macho man take that soup and is also famous around the world not just in Ecuador . Google it,” Evelin added.

According to JamieOliver.com, Caldo de Tronquito is supposed to be an aphrodisiac, so it seems Evelin wasn’t wrong about the soup’s alleged ability to enhance men’s libidos.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans slam Evelin

However, 90 Day Fiance fans weren’t buying Evelin’s explanation for serving the soup to Corey, and many of them thought it was ill-hearted of her, despite its ties to Ecuadorian culture.

One fan of 90 Day Fiance used some reverse sarcasm on Evelin in their reply to her comment that read, “@evelin_villegas_ecuador is it normal to feed it to people without them knowing what’s in it too?”

“That’s called being a b***h not just in Ecuador but everywhere around the world.. google it..” the critic wrote, mocking Evelin.

Another critic called out Evelin and her sisters for not eating the soup themselves and commented, “@evelin_villegas_ecuador BS. Then why didn’t YOU or your equally nasty hag sisters eat that 💩🙄👋”

“@evelin_villegas_ecuador stop making excuses for malicious intent,” wrote another disgruntled 90 Day Fiance fan.

So far this season on The Other Way, Evelin and Corey have shocked viewers and their families when they revealed that they wed in 2019 and have kept it a secret from everyone.

Evelin explained that it had “nothing to do with the show,” and they simply eloped to keep Corey’s visa active in Ecuador and because they were in a good place in their relationship at the time.

Viewers can tune in tomorrow for an all-new episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and watch Evelin’s family’s reaction to the news she and Corey are already married.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.