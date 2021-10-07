Evelin Villegas’ comment has 90 Day Fiance fans thinking she wants to join The Single Life

Does Evelin Villegas want to join the cast of 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life? Her comment may have provided a hint. Pic credit: TLC

Evelin Villegas of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way may have hinted that she’s ready to join the cast of 90 Day: The Single Life.

Fans of The Other Way discovered this season that Evelin secretly married Corey Rathgeber and they hid their nuptials from their families for a year.

But the secrets didn’t stop there during Season 3 — Evelin claimed that she learned about Corey’s infidelity along with viewers as she watched each week’s episodes.

Evelin called Corey a “lying coward” for admitting that he had a fling with Jenny from Peru while still married to Evelin.

Corey later apologized to Evelin and said he would use his mistakes to “become better.”

Evelin and Corey’s secret marriage and constant bickering have understandably sparked breakup rumors.

Does Evelin Villegas want to appear on 90 Day: The Single Life?

Now, a comment that Evelin made on an Instagram post might be a clue that she and Corey are officially single.

90 Day Fiance’s official Instagram account shared a clip from the new season of The Single Life ahead of its November 12 premiere date.

Evelin showed up in the comments and told 90 Day Fiance fans, “Can I just say this is one of my fav spin-off ever 😍🔥🔥🔥”

90 Day Fiance fans think Evelin Villegas wants to be on The Single Life

Several fans of 90 Day Fiance read Evelin’s comment and replied to her.

“@evelin_villegas_ecuador Can we expect to see you on season 3? 🤭” asked one fan of 90 Day Fiance.

Another fan of the show commented, “I was just about to say that! Because she wants to be on this show!!”

Evelin also shared a post on her personal Instagram Feed on Wednesday, October 6 that could be another hint that she’s living the single life.

The 32-year-old Ecuadorian native shared a video of herself dancing on the beach wearing a bikini and a jacket as the sun began to set.

She captioned her video, “Lately I don’t remember what happiness use to feel like … But you know me, I’m about to fix that 😉”

Evelin and Corey’s relationship seemed doomed from the start, between their vastly different cultural upbringings and goals in life.

Evelin made it clear that marriage was never part of her plan in life and claimed that she only agreed to marry Corey because his visa expired.

Fans of The Other Way have often criticized Evelin’s behavior towards Corey and felt that Corey acted like a doormat, allowing Evelin to mistreat him and use him for his money.

And now that viewers know the couple hid their marriage, they are even more upset and curious about their future as well.

If Corey and Evelin have indeed broken up, it wouldn’t come as a surprise to most 90 Day Fiance fans. And if Evelin is single and wants to join 90 Day Fiance: The Single Life, would it be that surprising? At this point, probably not.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.